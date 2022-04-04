The future is green

Tell us about you and your current role?

I’m Fiona Cormican, Director of New Business at Clúid Housing. I’ve been working for Clúid, one of Ireland’s leading Approved Housing Bodies (AHB), since 2007. My role on the Executive Team of Clúid is to lead the New Business team, which procures and delivers our pipeline of social and affordable housing. We have a current delivery pipeline of over 6,000 homes across 300 projects throughout Ireland, which we will be delivering over the next 5 years.

What’s your view on the measures introduced by Government to deliver more affordable housing?

•Clúid greatly welcomes the introduction of funding and legislation for the new Cost Rental housing tenure, as we have been advocating for this for many years. We believe that Cost Rental housing meets a significant intermediate need, and its introduction will help to balance the housing market over time.

•We also welcome the ambitious targets set out in Housing for All. Specific relevance to Clúid is the commitment to over 9,000 new build social homes and 2,000 cost rental homes each year. The focus on new build is very important as it adds to actual stock. This commitment to supply will, we hope, contribute to greater affordability.

•The increase in the Part V requirement, from 10% to 20%, with provision for affordable and cost rental housing, as well as social housing, was also great to see. This expands on the proven success of the original Part V provision which ensured accessibility to housing in all areas for people on lower incomes. The inclusion of cost rental will further support the mixing of tenures and the creation of more equal and sustainable communities.

•I think we’re all aware of the huge impact land prices have on the cost of housing delivery, and so we were glad to see inclusion of aspects of land reform in Housing for All. The land value sharing proposal is interesting – I think it’s important that the uplift in land values because of zoning of land is shared and that this provides a benefit to the wider community and infrastructure, rather than just profit to entities or individuals.

•The new zoned land tax will also be very worthwhile, in my view. Land hoarding continues to be a problem and any intervention that encourages the development of land rather than its use as a profit-making commodity is to be welcomed. It seems that this new tax will be collected by the Revenue Commissioners, which we see as reassurance of it having a better chance of being effective.

•I note the strong focus on homeownership in recently announced initiatives, and while I believe that everyone should have the opportunity to live in a high-quality, secure home, not everyone will be able to purchase. A stable housing market requires a significant level of social and affordable rental housing to ensure that all needs are met. Supporting the AHB sector to provide secure not-for-profit housing, that is affordable in perpetuity, is critical to a stable housing market. The possible inflationary impact of credit-based schemes such as the HTB and the new First Home Shared Equity Scheme may not be helpful in terms of reducing housing costs - that remains to be seen.

Clúid would like to see a more joined-up approach to all state intervention in housing provision, be that capital or revenue intervention for social or private housing. If an intervention represents a state subsidy or support of any kind, it should be recognised as such. A more holistic approach could include the removing of the absolute social housing threshold and taking a more universalist approach that would allow for anyone to access state support to meet their housing needs and that, of course, priority would be given to those in greatest need. We need to recognise that different family types have unique needs at various point of their lives and an approach that focuses on the value of the output for the state, as well as the individual recipient, is important. Such a holistic approach would also serve to destigmatise social housing and generate more sustainable mixed tenure communities.

What major threats do you see impacting our housing targets and how can they be overcome?

There are plenty of threats out there now, but I think we need to be hopeful that we can address them. Land costs, as I mention above, is one of them. For that reason, as well as the policy changes mentioned, access to land for the AHB sector will be critical in supporting the sector to add new supply to the market. We also need to be more proactive in how we manage land, via zoning of land in high value areas, like Dublin City Centre, for example, for social and affordable. This is quite common in other major European cities. Effective use of the LDA and CPO powers to make land available at affordable levels for the delivery of social and affordable homes is also essential, I think.

It would also be worth reviewing our approach to meeting current policy requirements, including, for example, density requirements. The industry has developed several proposals that reallocate open space, meeting density requirements but reducing the reliance on apartments which are often simply not viable outside large cities and serve to increase the overall costs on projects. Some of these proposals identify significant cost reduction in housing delivery if these changes to open space allocation were made.

How do you see tech innovation transforming the industry? What do you think will be the major breakthroughs over the next 5–10 years?

Modular housing and off-site development will be a major component of supply going forward. Whether it is cheaper remains to be seen, but there is an undoubted improvement in quality and speed of construction on site that will ensure we meet a reduction in the carbon footprint of building and make houses more energy efficient and increase comfort for residents.

The future is, we hope, green, and Clúid has been very active in the sustainability space in the last couple of years. The launch of Energy Cloud in 2021, an innovative new project supported by Clúid, EirGrid, EBG, Wind Energy Ireland, Climote, SSE Airtricity and Kingspan, will see surplus renewable energy used to help tackle fuel poverty. The goal of this initial phase of the project is to reduce renewable energy wastage and instead divert it for social good to heat hot water in fuel poor homes. Once the technology is deployed, families in 50 Clúid homes will receive surplus renewable energy from wind farms that otherwise would be wasted. Initiatives developed within the construction and energy industries will be key to meeting our climate change targets.

What lasting impacts do you see from the Covid-19 pandemic?

I think hybrid working will lead to more decentralisation and geographical spread of our population and potentially less pressures on transport routes and traffic in cities. We have yet to see that effect on rents and house prices in our cities, but we have seen significant increase in prices and rents in smaller towns and areas across the country – hopefully this will balance out over time. This decentralisation will have a positive impact on the regeneration of other towns across the country, many of which have yet to recover from the economic crash of the mid-2000s.

Of course, these changes will increase requirements for home office space in residential units, or at least a spare room to work from and greater access to high-quality internet services.

What will be the leading trends in the housing sector in coming years and how will businesses need to adapt?

We will undoubtedly see an increase in apartment living – you only need to look around to see this - the proportion of apartments in Ireland is set to treble - from 13% in 2019 to 39% by 2030. While there are concerns around affordability and viability of apartments, this increased density does tie in with Ireland’s ambition for compact growth as part of the National Development Plan.

It’s also clear that there will be greater need for 1 and 2 bed units, as family sizes continue to change.

Housing solutions for older persons will become more critical as the proportion of older people increases in Ireland. We all know that people’s income reduces with retirement and family break-ups, and people are less inclined to try and manage and maintain large family homes on reduced incomes while ageing. Clann, our dedicated age-friendly service, is committed to providing quality housing and services that enable people to create homes and thriving communities into their older age. There will need to be greater consideration of the provision of age friendly housing across all tenures, that allows for people to be housed in accordance with their needs, helping to retain their independence for as long as possible.

Fiona Cormican is speaking at the IHBA Housebuilding Summit on April 5th. Visit www.housebuildingsummit.com for full details