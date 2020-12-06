The foodie revolution

Captiva POS, Ireland’s leading cloud software developer and provider for the restaurant sector, has seen, and delivered, a lot of change in recent years, but 2020 has changed the face of the food business.

One technology that is centre stage is prep-screens, which detail orders for chefs, replacing the printers of old. The key driver for this is keeping everything and everyone separate for pandemic-related sanitary reasons.

“In the last four to six weeks...