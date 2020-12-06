Subscribe Today
Log In

Commercial Reports

The Enterprising ways of Co Carlow

Despite the many obstacles thrown their way this year, Co Carlow businesses are biting back with the help of their Local Enterprise Office

Siobhán Maguire
6th December, 2020
The Enterprising ways of Co Carlow
Brian & Alison Murphy - Murphy Engineering & Mobile Welding Limited offer on site mobile welding and also operate a fully equipped welding and fabrication workshop

If resilience is the key to success in business, teams are the force that pushes the door open. That’s according to Pauline Hoctor, senior enterprise development officer with Carlow Co Council’s Local Enterprise Office (LEO), which has helped businesses successfully navigate their way through the pandemic and prepare for Brexit.

“2020 has been the year of match-making for the enterprise community in Co Carlow where state agencies and businesses have come...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Kildare well placed as a major growth-building business hub

Commercial Reports Post Reporter 4 hours ago
Raymond Poole, chief executive of PMIS and co-founder of PM Summit

Digital misuse in construction is cause for concern

Commercial Reports Fiona Alston 4 hours ago
Derek McDonald, enterprise manager, Fónua

Making device management simple

Commercial Reports Quinton O'Reilly 4 hours ago
Simon Crowhen, sales manager of geo-positioning, Topcon Positioning Ireland

Construction’s contribution to Europe’s smart infrastructure

Commercial Reports Post Reporter 4 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2020 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1