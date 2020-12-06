The Enterprising ways of Co Carlow
Despite the many obstacles thrown their way this year, Co Carlow businesses are biting back with the help of their Local Enterprise Office
If resilience is the key to success in business, teams are the force that pushes the door open. That’s according to Pauline Hoctor, senior enterprise development officer with Carlow Co Council’s Local Enterprise Office (LEO), which has helped businesses successfully navigate their way through the pandemic and prepare for Brexit.
“2020 has been the year of match-making for the enterprise community in Co Carlow where state agencies and businesses have come...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Kildare well placed as a major growth-building business hub
One of the fastest growing counties in Ireland, Kildare is close to the capital and has a highly educated population while being home to established and developing enterprises
Digital misuse in construction is cause for concern
Don’t lose yourself in digital construction and forget to look at the bigger picture
Making device management simple
Having offered a device subscription service for more than four years, Fónua is well-positioned to capitalise on a growing trend
Construction’s contribution to Europe’s smart infrastructure
Sector is to the fore for ‘Industry 4.0’