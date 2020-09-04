The Covid-19 crisis has cemented people in place and time

What's your name and what position do you hold?

My name is Frank Crowley and I am a lecturer and Co-Director of the Spatial and Regional Economic Research Centre, Cork University Business School, UCC.

What are your day to day responsibilities?

No day is the same in academia. Some days I teach, some days I research, some days I supervise, some days I do public engagement and networking, some days I do university admin and most days involve several of these responsibilities. As well as teaching undergraduate and MBA students, I am involved in a number of research projects supervising PhD students, postdoc researchers and masters students that are examining a range of economic geography topics including automation, the economic and social burden of population loss, commuting and sustainable cities, the burden of sprawl and city growth and competitiveness.

What is your professional background?

I have a PhD from University of Groningen, an MA (Economics), BA (Economics and Geography) and Certificate in Teaching and Learning in Higher Education from UCC. My main research interests are in innovation, enterprise development and urban/regional development. I have published research articles on the topics of innovation, firm performance, urban development, regional development, management practices and government policy intervention in international peer reviewed journals. I am Co-Director of the Spatial and Regional Economics Research Centre, which was established in 2017 which operates on the philosophy of research excellence and policy relevance.

How do you think the industry is coping with the Covid-19 crisis? What lasting impact do you see on the sector?

Covid-19 is a major asymmetric economic shock where some industries and workers are feeling the brunt much more severely than others. Construction is one of the sectors hit extremely hard largely due to the inability of most workers to be able to work from home and the proximity constraints in the working environment. Despite these constraints, the industry has done a great job in getting people back to work since lockdown restrictions eased.

I fear the industry may start to doubt the investments it was making pre Covid-19 or to suspend the investments it was planning, which would have lasting impacts on the sector and Irish society. The discourse around the future of cities, fear of urban living and density during the pandemic is unsettling and may scupper investment. In my opinion, cities will endure and the future is still city-based living and working. My research (with colleague Justin Doran) identified that the potential for social distancing and remote work favours occupations located in the Greater Dublin region and provincial city regions. More affluent, better educated and better broadband provisioned urban areas have more workers with a greater potential for social distancing and remote working. Paradoxically, urban areas with greater density levels and higher populations have also greater occupational social distancing and remote working potential due to the types of jobs spatially situated there.

The shift to remote working is more likely to be smaller than is presently predicted by many commentators. Why have we not seen more remote working from home pre covid-19? The technology was there! Much of the work we do, how we work and how we share ideas, innovate and learn from one another is dependent on physically meeting one another face to face, and hence geographical proximity is important. Plus, much of the satisfaction we get in life is from social experience. Consumers in the hospitality industry certainly do not want employees in that industry to go remote working. The buzz of urban work-live-play life will survive the coronavirus.

Further, for the most part the Covid-19 crisis has cemented people in place and time. Migration is at a standstill. When a vaccine or an effective treatment arises, urban life will prosper once more. So now is not a time to be returning to the planning mind-set of car-based sprawl, peri-urban, commuting town, 3 bed-semi developments that has dominated over the past few decades. The future is better planned, greener, smarter, healthier, more compact cities.

How do you see tech innovation transforming this industry? What do you think will be the major breakthroughs over the next 5–10 years?

My research (with colleague Justin Doran) identified that skilled construction jobs are at high risk of automation due to artificial intelligence technologies, relative to other sectors. This means there is likely to be significant technological innovation in the sector with capital to labour substitution pressures emerging over the next couple of decades or so in the industry. However, we are talking about an industry that is currently suffering from an undersupply of labour to cope with the current societal demands, so these patterns are unlikely to impact labour force numbers in the sector but may lead to job polarisation.

What will be the leading trends in the construction industry in coming years and how will businesses need to adapt?

Whilst I do not think the future of city living is at risk due to the pandemic, the coronavirus is a wakeup call for present and future generations to make our urban areas better equipped to deal with the spread of diseases. Density done right will curtail the spread of diseases, whilst enabling the urban buzz and human interactions to prosper. Central to this will be a new mind-set to how we live and a need to invest heavily in ‘softer’ infrastructure such as cycling infrastructure, pedestrian spaces, green urban areas and public spaces for people to feel safe and enjoy.

A key pressing trend will be the need for apartments and ‘gentle density’ smaller style housing units. 70 per cent of Ireland’s population currently lives in under-occupied dwellings. Over the past 35 years average household size fell from 4.1 to 2.75 persons and is expected to fall further in future decades. We have been building houses that are simply too big for our needs and our preference for sprawled housing developments, our high under-occupancy patterns, our long commuting times and the costs associated with this way of life will make our cities uncompetitive, congested, unsustainable and less liveable for future generations. The pressure of these realities is already evident and is likely to be a significant force driving urban development in the future.

Frank is speaking at the Construction Industry Federation’s 2020 annual conference on Oct 1st

For more information visit www.cifconference.ie