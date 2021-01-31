The corporation tax roadmap: the KPMG view
Paschal Donohoe’s recent updated document provides a useful gauge of the changing tax environment for companies
The Minister for Finance recently published an update to Ireland’s 2018 Corporation Tax Roadmap, providing stakeholders with an indication of actions that Ireland will take to ensure that our corporation tax system remains competitive, fair and sustainable.
The update considers the changing international tax environment, outlines the significant actions Ireland has taken and the future actions to be taken. In the context of global discussions on the reform of the International Tax Framework (BEPS...
