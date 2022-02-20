The building blocks for e-commerce’s future

With e-commerce now the norm, businesses’ attention is focused on how this will evolve over the next few 18 months.

Its popularity is all but assured with a recent Eurostat report finding that 74 per cent of EU citizens aged between 16 to 74 bought or ordered goods or services for private use. In Ireland, that percentage was 88 per cent in 2021.

Similarly, stats from the Central Statistics Office found that two in five Irish enterprises made an e-commerce sale in 2021 with large enterprises – those with 250 or more people – making up 63 per cent of these sales. This figure is only going to grow, as Ireland has a reputation for quickly adapting to trends in e-commerce.

Such trends are what PayPal has been keeping a close eye on. With a strong executive team based in its Dublin office since 2004, PayPal has seen this evolution unfold both in Ireland and the world.

Through its strength and expertise, it evolved from its beginnings as an electronic payments company into a platform that can cater to anyone with entrepreneurial aims.

Such an expectation is here to stay, and merchants should think about what the landscape looks like.

“Everyone should ask themselves what will be the new standard,” said Joachim Goyvaerts, director of Benelux and Ireland, at PayPal. “We know that digital wallets will become dominant and omnichannel is an answer to customers’ need to be flexible and agile because even with society opening up, you don’t know how open people will be.”

What Goyvaerts means is that different people will have different requirements, with factors like quarantining, digital wallets and click and collect coming into play. They’re small factors, but the growing number of variables reflect the direction in which e-commerce is heading.

It’s why PayPal developed its Commerce Platform for entrepreneurs. Launching in Ireland back in March 2021, it caters for an omnichannel world and offers the seamless experience customers now expect from businesses.

The full-stack solution offers easy onboarding, flexible pricing and monetisation, complete payment processing to handle complex payments, all of which is presented in one overview where aggregated data gives you clear insights.

Ireland itself is well placed to meet consumer needs and Goyvaerts described Irish businesses’ uptake of its Commerce Platform as “fantastic”.

Ensuring all aspects are intuitive and straightforward is crucial for merchants to address the varied expectations consumers now have.

“When you look at younger consumers, they show up everywhere across channels,” he said. “You need to address them because these are your current and future customers, and you have to be there with real-time and seamless solutions.”

The focus on real-time

With e-commerce requiring merchants to be dynamic, knowing how much you’re selling, what you need to buy or ship, and how consumer tastes are developing can make a world of difference.

With PayPal being a native digital payments company, real-time functionality is at the core of its products including payments, access to money, and feedback.

While the array of options can seem daunting, e-commerce is really about making choices and is why providing clarity and understanding so entrepreneurs can make better decisions faster became a key focus.

Its platform gives businesses an instant overview of what’s working, how their services are evolving and ensuring that they’re in the best possible position to change along with these changing circumstances.

It has other initiatives like its Business Debit Card, which lets businesses show anywhere and gives them instant access to their PayPal funds. Also, PayPal Giving Fund, which helps people support charities – a sector Goyvaerts highlights as going through the same transformation and challenges businesses faced in recent months – all help further reduce the friction points.

Another benefit of dealing with PayPal is the reputation it brings with it. Having been in business for over 25 years, it now has over 25 million users, 200,000 partnerships, and an e-commerce platform that can cater for 202 countries and over 100 currencies.

Such a reach is beneficial to Irish enterprises and the simplicity in setting up and running it. Goyvaerts mentions that said businesses can aim well beyond just having an e-commerce presence.

“We’re coming from an initiation and change phase to a more mature one,” he said. “There’s still evolving to do, but we’ve been here over the last 20 years and will help them grow their business, both locally and beyond.”

The growth of flexible e-commerce

Much of this simplicity is all down to where e-commerce as a medium is going. Not limited to just online shopping, the term now covers contactless payments, digital wallets and other methods like click and collect.

One major trend that will gain popularity is the idea of headless commerce. Where traditional e-commerce platforms tie both front-end and back-end together, headless commerce separates the customer-facing experience from back-end systems.

It means is that a change to the back-end wouldn’t affect the front-end and vice versa, similar to switching out Lego blocks without needing to dismantle a structure, giving more freedom and agility to react and change.

“Regarding barriers for entry, it makes it easier to grow and scale your business,” Goyvaerts said. “In the past, you had to invest a lot on fixed infrastructure, but now you can be more agile and travel light when operating your business.”

This process goes hand in hand with an omnichannel strategy as the barriers between channels and physical borders dissolve. A local store now has the same reach as a multinational retail chain, and having the ability to offer a similar standard of service to customers can open up doors for them.

And that ties in with the main piece of advice Goyvaerts has for entrepreneurs. It’s an exciting time to develop an e-commerce business and he mentions Ireland’s ability to outpace many other countries when adapting to new channels and technologies as a positive sign.

“The one piece of advice I’d give to entrepreneurs is to go and use all the data we’re providing and make sure they’re really benefiting from the tools we’re providing,” he said.

“Looking at how your digital activity is performing is no longer a nice to have; it’s crucial for everyone.”