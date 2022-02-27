The best of both worlds: financial services step up to the digital challenge

Changing consumer demands, market pressures and a tightening regulatory environment: financial services is in the middle of a paradigm shift, and digital transformation has been identified as the key to navigating the flux.

CubeMatch, a global change and transformation consultancy specialising in working with the financial services industry to renew processes and rethink technology, has found that the industry is well aware of the challenges.

“Clearly digital, however you want to look at it, is one big underlying driver, and different players are at different stages of that journey,” Tom Lane, CubeMatch’s group chief operating officer, said.

There is also the strange state of the global economy in the post-pandemic world. While consumers and businesses alike are now grappling with inflation, banks continue to find their traditional profit centre less lucrative than in previous decades. After all, interest rates remain low, and while the US central bank, the Federal Reserve, has signalled a series of interest rate rises for 2022 and 2023, the European Central Bank (ECB) rates remain on hold.

In a recent interview with Italian newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore, one ECB executive board member said the expectation was that inflation would be temporary within the eurozone, unlike in the US and Britain. While good news for consumers (if it pans out), it indicates that, for now at least, the ECB intends to hold firm on low interest rates.

Whether it really can do that in the face of inflation and interest rate rises elsewhere remains to be seen, though. If rates rise, one effect will be that incumbent banking institutions will be able to leverage their sheer scale as an advantage over the new challenger banks.

“As the rates go up it will favour the incumbents who have larger lending and deposit bases, so, all of a sudden, revenue streams for the big players are going to come back,” Lane said.

The other advantage currently enjoyed by challengers and so-called ‘neo-banks’ – technology – has also been eroded in recent years, with large banks in Ireland and elsewhere in Europe making significant investments in IT and process modernisation.

“Certainly the back-end legacy is in the process of being shifted. The gap between the agility of fintech companies and banks is going to narrow,” he said.

Much of this work has been performed in-house alongside partners such as CubeMatch, and the aforementioned strong bases of the incumbents means it has been thorough.

“They have the revenues and the deep pockets to be able to spend. They’ve been working on it, really, ever since 2008, even before the genesis of some of the digital start-ups they got going in 2009 and 2010,” he said.

*

Banking on tomorrow

Ongoing competitive advantage should not give rise to complacency, however. Neo-banks’ offerings may as yet be narrow, but they are successful.

One perceived advantage is that they lack legacy technology. Arguably, this is merely the flip side of having a shorter history and a more limited product offering. Nonetheless, the ability to give customers what they want, such as instant reconciliation, is a technology issue.

The incumbent banks are working on this, Lane said, including by innovating at the back-end.

“One of our major clients is moving everything to the cloud, but it is a process. It involved six to eight thousand software developers worldwide, and the first step is to move the development environment over,” he said.

Naturally, the ongoing skills shortage is an issue for many businesses, not least a bank. Banks, however, have added demands in the form of regulation and compliance.

Fraud, the sale of counterfeit goods, terrorism financing, money laundering, cybercrime, and more, are among the challenges regulators have highlighted and banks have to deal with.

“The regulatory landscape continues to be a challenge, and that's an area where we help. We advise on policy and implementation and can do the big remediation on financial crimes work. Technology has a major role to play here," Lane said.

“The technology is catching up, certainly, but things aren't joined up. You can't share data with other players, you report it to the central authority, and that is not always a responsive process,” he said.

Other regulatory areas continue to grow too, and just as banks get on top of one, another comes into play.

“Environment, social and governance [ESG] is a very big topic at the moment,” Lane said.

In the end it is about navigating change, and while governments steadied the ship throughout the Covid-19 lockdowns, the fact remains that the final destination is not yet known.

“Take something like flexible working: this is something everyone has recognised that people want, and one of the smaller banks in Britain has moved to a four-day week,” he said.