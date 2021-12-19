The best of both worlds

Cloud computing has moved from the fringes to the centre of IT, with almost every business now deploying some. The software-as-a-service (SaaS) model, in particular, has proved popular.

A few well-known players aside, though, few businesses have moved their entire IT stack to the cloud, and in all likelihood few will. What is proving more popular is a hybrid model that marries private installations with public cloud.

Martin Sinnott, senior technical sales manager at Dell Technologies Ireland, said that cloud had a lot to offer, but the idea that it was the end destination for all IT was not realistic.

“There's a public narrative of cloud-first and it's borne out of seeking the latest thing,” he said.

Cloud’s true value, he said, was for workflows that need to be quickly spun up, but not run continuously.

“Cloud providers are not there for no reason, they serve a massive purpose in the business. Things like gambling companies have massive spin ups around major events like Cheltenham and that kind of elasticated workload is the best to sit in the cloud,” he said.

One major issue with other kinds of workloads, however, is that the costs quickly pile up. “It is definitely more cost-effective to be using on-prem than in the cloud,” Sinnott said.

Of course, on-premise hardware can mean a lot of things, from a server cabinet or room to colocation. In each of these cases, however, Dell now offers consumption-based pricing models while preserving the ability of businesses to control their own IT.

“The point is that the infrastructure is yours to do with as you please. With the Apex model you can move to an as-a-service consumption model. It's a play on finance,” he said.

With this model, businesses pay for what they use and can grow into bigger systems, or scale back as necessary.

“If you want to you can turn it off and turn it back on at a later date. We can bring that load to any company out there, small, medium or large,” he said.

Dell Apex also allows users to ‘burst’ into the cloud, moving data back and forth as required.

“This means you utilise the cloud in the way it’s best suited to, which is hybrid,” he said.

Moving to a hybrid solution also allows for the deployment of useful technologies such as containerisation, which can assist with implementing a DevOps methodology for modernising IT applications.

Even traditional apps can be ported, though it requires proper planning.

“Migration is a very complex thing, from in-house apps developed a long time ago or an operating system that is no longer supported. Things don’t like moving,” said Sinnott.

However, migrations to hybrid systems running virtual machine (VM) instances can be done.

“There are a lot of tools out there and there are companies we partner with that can bring that expertise,” he said.

This is an example of where taking a hybrid approach shines, as it affords total control.

“At the end of the day, operating systems move on, VM types move. One of the problems with being in the cloud is you don’t get to decide what version of the operating system you are running,” said Sinnott.

Another concern is that as public cloud grows, it becomes an ever-bigger attack surface for cyber criminals – and everyone using it is an attack vector, not just an individual business.

However, Sinnott said that while this was important, control and cost-effectiveness remained the key to hybrid, and by adding a new purchase model as well as service level agreements (SLAs) to hardware, businesses could get the best of both worlds.

“We don't run a cloud, Apex is not a cloud. It’s a consumption model so you can have it and own it on an as-a-service model, but it’s still your hardware. You can have it semi-autonomous, with us managing it for you if that’s what you want: we turn up, install, deliver and maintain it. You can have it with [a colocation provider] if you don’t want it on-prem.”