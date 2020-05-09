The art of AI and digital innovation: the fourth industrial revolution

The annual AtlanTec Festival of Technology 2020 is transitioning this year to a completely virtual global event and will be held entirely online May 18-22.

“In light of the pandemic restrictions and reflecting a changed world, the AtlanTec Festival has adapted and this year we are going virtual,” said Caroline Cawley, chief executive officer, itag. “We have worked with all our expert speakers and contributors and are transitioning all our sessions online. Great credit to all involved, our members can attend, ‘tech talks’ and participate online.”

The 2020 festival will host 30+ virtual events and include sessions focusing on AI, digital tech, medtech, fintech, leadership and mindfulness. An international line-up of expert leaders will present sessions and enable participants to take part in and engage through Q&As at the end of each session.

Dynamic talks will feature: Michelle Lindersmith, vice-president, Fusion Cyber HPE; Ruoyi Zohu, director of research, IBM; Keith Griffin, distinguished engineer and site lead, Cisco; Gary Short, data scientist, AMEY; David Rijlaarsdam, deep learning and data science, Intel Movidius; Mark Greville, vice-president of architecture, Workhuman; Fiona Claridge, head of Ireland, Own The Room; Donal Simmie, head of data science, Newday; Joe Dunleavy, vice-president, head of innovation, Pramerica; Gerry Duffy, international speaker, Gerry Duffy Academy; JJ O’Riordan, Mindful Leader Academy; Maciej Dabrowski, director of DSI & Site, Insight SFI; Liam Loftus, sr R&D manager, Avaya; Ismael Rivera, lead architect, Genesys; Richard Murphy, head of FCAT Europe, Fidelity Investments; Dr Sandra Ganly and Mark Ganly, N-PRO; Mathieu D’Aquin, director of innovation, Insight; Planet Payments, and tech start-ups including Pipit Global, Octiga, PlanDomino, and many more.

This year’s virtual AtlanTec Festival will also have a fun social dimension, with mentoring sessions and a quiz included in the schedule.

The AtlanTec Festival of Technology is organised by itag, the non-profit Innovation Technology AtlanTec Gateway. The festival, now in its sixth year, is established as one of Ireland’s largest tech events and is supported by Avaya, Cisco, itag Skillnet, Fidelity Investments, Genesys and NUI Galway.

This year’s AtlanTec Festival of Technology is aimed at business leaders, expert software developers and technologists, and all are welcome. Registration is required to attend. To register and book a place, go to www.atlantec.ie. Follow us on Twitter @atlantecfest and on Facebook at AtlanTec Festival.

For more details, contact: [email protected] or visit atlantec.ie