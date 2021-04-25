TEKenable and Typetec deliver the benefits of the cloud to Irish business

The cloud landscape has settled down in recent years, with early hype and fear transforming into a sense of focus and clarity that brings benefits of distributed computing to businesses large and small.

Noel Walsh, operations director at TEKenable, explained that Vuzion was part of the ecosystem that allowed TEKenable to act as an on-ramp for cloud computing.

“We work very closely with them on projects, with Vuzion as the cloud service provider. They help us to stand up the Microsoft Azure service for the customer and we do the boots-on-the-ground to implement the solution work for our clients,” Walsh said.

Ken Tormey, chief revenue officer at Typetec Kieran McDonnell, head of Vuzion Ireland Noel Walsh, operations director at TEKenable

With a long history in software development, TEKenable’s primary activity is now in providing platform as a service (PaaS) and software as a service (SaaS), demonstrating just how central cloud computing has become in recent years.

One recent project was electoral portal, Voter.ie, developed for Dublin City Council for all four Dublin local authorities, and now expected to be deployed nationwide.

“We built the application in Azure and hooked it into the backend systems. The customer wanted a robust, scalable solution.”

Interestingly, this was not only hosted in Azure, but also a collaborative process with another Vuzion partner, Typetec – a leading Irish provider of managed IT and cybersecurity services.

Ken Tormey, chief revenue officer at Typetec, said: “Vuzion puts a great focus on the partner-to-partner relationship.

“We and TEKenable also did some work with the HSE; Microsoft and Vuzion encourage this kind of partner-to-partner relationship.”

For Vuzion, this collaborative ecosystem is a real boon, as it raises everyone’s horizons.

“One of the things the cloud has done is democratise technology for everyone,” said Kieran McDonnell, head of Vuzion Ireland.

Adding this horizontal relationship to the existing vertical one means everyone is working toward the same goal.

“We work really closely with our partners in terms of doing all sorts of functions such as billing and provisioning, sales, managed services, professional services and more. We seamlessly supply the backend for them, so in a very real sense, our success is very much tied to the partners’ success,” he said.

Typetec’s successful partnership with Vuzion – which led to its recent Ireland partner of the year award win – began when Typetec leveraged Vuzion’s cloud services to successfully enable its own data centre migration and accelerate Typetec’s transition to the Azure platform.

“We witnessed at first hand the smooth and seamless migration of our own systems and applications, and quickly began to apply this experience and our expertise on similar customer projects,” said Tormey.

“With the seismic shift to remote working over a year ago, delivering stable and secure services via the cloud to employees became absolutely essential for the vast majority of Irish organisations. We actively supported many customers on their journeys to ensure the highest quality user experience at all times.”

While the Covid-19 pandemic is, hopefully at least, now in its final phase, enterprise IT will never be the same again.

Happily the move to cloud technologies, including virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) and the deployment of web-based apps using low-code and no-code techniques, has been a success. The next thing to do, however, is to formalise the gains and assess the areas in need of improvement.

“The pandemic has resulted in a large amount of growth in the cloud, yes, but the next step is to make sure that anyone working remotely has secure, safe and managed access to the business systems,” said McDonnell.

“A lot was done in a rush; it’s time to formalise it now.”

This formalisation might include deploying VDI in order to leverage access to on-prem applications, or it might mean migrating those functions to the cloud in newly developed applications.

“One of the things we do is we evaluate what people are doing. In the application space we look at their Azure use,” said McDonnell.

“In every single case we’ve reduced consumption by 10 to 40 per cent.”

As this demonstrates, the expertise on hand from Vuzion and partners like TEKenable and Typetec is more than technical. Financial and licensing expertise are always very much in the frame with cloud computing.

Typetec’s Tormey said: “When moving to the cloud, there’s often a fear of rising supplier costs – but we can quickly deliver the reassurance businesses need that costs are fixed and optimised. In addition, effective security and risk management are essential parts of the mix when moving to the cloud. Fortunately, our cybersecurity credentials provide further reassurance for customers as we enable their employees to remain secure and productive in any environment, whether that’s in the office or at home.”

TEKenable’s Walsh said that working with Vuzion allowed his clients to take a more programmatic and less haphazard approach to financing cloud.

“One thing that is very important is determining the best licence fit for the customer. It can be complex. We work with our customers and then with Vuzion to navigate that: to find the best licences to optimise what the customer needs,” he said.

“A lot of initial Azure adoption for customers is based on direct Azure account setup, perhaps on credit card, but if you move to a cloud service provider you can save a substantial amount of money.”

Vuzion awards recognise quality

TEKenable and Typetec both cemented their positions as top Vuzion partners last month by walking away with gongs from the Vuzion Cloud Awards 2021.

Held online in a special Teams session due to the ongoing pandemic, Vuzion selected its top partners across a range of categories.

TEKenable won Irish Azure Partner while Typetec was recognised as Irish Partner of the Year.

TEKenable chief technology officer Peter Rose also won an individual award, being declared Vuzion’s community hero.

“I would like to congratulate TEKenable and Typetec on winning these awards,” said Kieran McDonnell, head of Vuzion Ireland.

“Both are remarkable companies that help deliver timely solutions to solve the complex challenges that businesses face. In today’s world, as we all know, that is more important than ever.”

Justin Tomlin, business development manager of Vuzion, said: “Due to the restrictions, the event was virtual, but enthusiasm across the night was amazing.”