Technology will play a huge role in construction

What's your name and what position do you hold?

My name is Niav O’Higgins and I am a partner in Arthur Cox, advising on all aspects of construction, including contract negotiation and drafting, resolving issues and effective dispute resolution. I also advise on regulatory compliance, including health and safety, particularly for those working in construction and I am a lecturer on the Trinity Diploma in Health and Safety in Construction.

What are your day to day responsibilities?

No day is the same, but my days are usually filled with a mix of (i) attending meetings with clients (and their technical advisors) (ii) preparing written advices in response to specific queries (iii) drafting and negotiating a range of contracts and agreements (iv) advising on issues and dispute resolution procedures and strategies (v) managing my team, including running internal workshops on key issues and know how (vi) engaging with colleagues across the firm in terms of understanding market trends and business development opportunities.

What is your professional background?

I am a solicitor, qualified in both England and Wales and in Ireland. I am now also an adjudicator on the Minister’s Panel.

Do you believe the COVID-19 pandemic will have a lasting impact on occupational safety and health and, if so, how?

I think the COVID-19 pandemic will have a lasting impact across the piece including in respect of occupational safety and health, principally through the acceleration of new ways of doing things and the increase in the use of technology. This should reduce some of the key hazards for people working on site, such as falls from height or accidents caused by vehicles and equipment, and reduce risk of accidents arising.

Specifically in the context of health and safety at work, the COVID-19 pandemic proved to all of us how adaptable those working in construction are to embracing new working methods and innovating how we undertake activities to ensure these can be done safely in the face of an entirely new hazard! The ability of people to co-operate in achieving common objectives, notably in ensuring everyone can work safely, will also be a lasting impact, I hope.

How do you see tech innovation transforming this industry? What do you think will be the major breakthroughs over the next 5–10 years?

The construction industry has already been transformed over the last few years by the increasing use of design software, and other technological innovations to enable entire developments to be visualised and experienced in 3-D before one sod is even turned! The use of simultaneous transmission of video from site also means that you don’t even have to step foot on a site to be able to keep track of what is going on! These types of innovations will only continue and their adoption to ease certain activities will continue to evolve.

Plus of course, the use of technological solutions to facilitate construction processes is also going through a revolution such that increasingly, construction will not be viewed as a dirty sector requiring brawn and heft, but rather one where ability to create and utilise software and technology will be the key skill for those working in construction. This will open up new job opportunities in the sector, including for a more diverse workforce.

My sense is that the key breakthrough over the next few years will be an exponential increase in the use of automation to carry out many construction activities. I think people will always be involved, but much as in other industries, many of the more mundane tasks will be capable of being undertaken by ‘robots’ of one sort or another. This in turn, should, we noted above, remove or at least drastically reduce some of the key risks facing those working in construction today.

What will be the leading trends in the construction industry in coming years and how will businesses need to adapt?

Clearly technology, whether through software programmes to assist in design, or through more sophisticated equipment to assist with construction, is going to continue to play a leading role in how construction activities are undertaken. Being ahead of the crowd in relation to design options, selection and use of materials as well as construction methodologies is going to be key for all business operating in the sector. Even as lawyers, we are going to have to adapt to changes in how construction projects are delivered and the nature of the risks that need to be managed through the various contractual arrangements. More than ever, I think this is going to be a young person’s game!

