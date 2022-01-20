What's your name and what position do you hold?

My name is Thomas Sharkey.

What are your day-to-day responsibilities?

I work with our healthcare customers and partners as they transform to provide better patient outcomes.

What is your professional background?

I’ve been in IT for 20 years, specifically in the infrastructure software space working with public and private sector organisations in the US, Ireland, and EMEA. I’ve worked on their data protection, compliance and disaster recovery capabilities. The ‘people’ and ‘process’ elements of technology delivery are always the most interesting!

What will the impact of COVID-19 be on health spending? Will health outcomes deteriorate after the virtual shutdown in “elective” procedures, and what are the lessons?

That’s a very interesting question and as the misquoted Chairman Mao quote relays - “it’s too soon to say!” Obviously, the pandemic response measures have increased spending hugely in an area where no expense was expected. What that will mean for health outcomes is unclear. What I would suggest is that our health service needs to use new technology fully, and in the most flexible way, to enable rapid response to whatever situation presents itself… pandemic or cyberattack. Both, unfortunately, are features of 21st century life.

What lessons have we learned for the next crisis?

I’m not sure what lessons we’ve learned…I can only talk for myself! In summary I would say - Bi Ullamh, the scout’s motto, - have a plan. This was a shock to the general population globally, but not to experts in the field and they may not have been listened to as ‘pandemic lockdown’ is not a nice message to deliver. Understand that we, as a country, are very willing to work together to deliver solutions at great speed. Technology can be a real enabler, we know that; let’s plan for greater use in good times and bad.

What opportunities will emerge out of the current crisis and eventual recovery for transforming health care?

I think it’s clear that eHealth is an accepted form of delivery for patients. This is very relevant to the reforms suggested by the Sláintecare report. In most cases the public is fine with some services being delivered via telehealth. This supports the pivot away from secondary care to care in the community. I can see overwhelming acceptance, by the public and clinicians, of new technology to assist with healthcare provision. The scale of the outcomes are uncertain but I am confident they are very positive.

What will the healthcare experience look like by the end of this decade?

Ask me in 8 years’ time! Good question but given the rate of technical change it is hard to know if our ambulance staff will be deployed via a ‘hover board, like in Back to the Future or suffering from the same constraints we have today. I think it would be great to have full transparency of patient records…for patients, so that they feel more involved in their treatment. In particular, patients with very serious conditions who obviously need the most support possible.

We may, as a country, get healthier or less healthy so hard to say what our health service will focus on. I hope the focus is on taking care of our most vulnerable citizens and

