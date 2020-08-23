Taking ideas into the real world

Today’s fast-moving business climate is more and more reliant on technology, and as digital transformation takes hold it will become even more vital.

Academic research is at the foundation of all the IT we use today, from the internet itself at University of California, Los Angeles, to the development of the world-wide web by Tim Berners Less at the CERN physics lab.

It also always required links with industry: throughout the last century, with one development after another, from Douglas Engelbart’s mouse, first shown at the 1968 “mother of all demos”, to graphical user-interfaces and ethernet developed at Xerox Parc, there was always a clear pipeline from ideas to development and commercialisation.

And yet, researchers and businesses often speak different languages – and have different goals.

The Nimbus Research Centre at the Cork Institute of Technology is one of the institutions that works to bridge the gap, specifically in the domain of cyber-physical systems (CPS) and Internet of Things (IoT) research, innovation and learning.

Manager Richard Linger said the goal of Nimbus was to develop technologies that meet the actual needs of industry, people and society.

“Nimbus is an applied research centre that works in IoT, user-experience, augmented reality, the back end – everything end-to-end,” he said.

In this, it works directly with industry to concretise ideas that have come up in research.

“There’s a concept called ‘technical readiness level’ [TRL], and it’s a scale. Technical readiness level zero would be synapse fusion, whereas level nine is ‘something you're looking at’,” he said.

Richard Linger, technology gateway manager, Nimbus Research Centre

Nimbus deals with projects at with TRL levels four to seven or eight. “We take things from the lab and try to move them to a real world environment. It’s been tremendous fun for ten years,” said Linger.

Nimbus’s staff of around 60 works with industrial partners, 80 per cent of which are Irish-based or else indigenous Irish businesses while the remaining 20 per cent are abroad.

“Industry, for us, is everyone from someone in a garage with an idea to big corporates, and everything in-between.”

A key goal is digital transformation. The term is thrown around a lot these days, but Linger said that, while the details can be complicated, the concept is quite simple: adapting to the world were seeing develop right in front of our eyes.

“We get a lot of work in digital transformation where you get a small to medium enterprise and it has an idea of how to change how and what it’s doing.

“They want to introduce technologies like artificial intelligence, augmented reality, virtual reality, or data analytics, as they want to change what they’re doing in a way to ensure they survive for the next ten years,” he said.

A changed world

The gamut of sectors that Nimbus has supported are surprisingly broad, including energy, sportswear, agricultural technology, and so-called ‘Industry 4.0’ smart manufacturing.

Linger said that despite the differences, many businesses and sectors face similar challenges. As a result, flexible technologies can be put to work to create new solutions.

“All of the challenges infiltrate every sector, so a lot of the tools used to track a production line can, for example, be used to track someone running around a track; tools for social media can be used for marketing and [for] developing chatbots,” he said.

Driving the need to adopt new technologies is the disruptive nature of the consumer experience of technology: with each passing year, people want more, they want it faster, they want it delivered more flexibly and they want it cheaper.

And as if any of us needed reminding, recent years have been particularly disruptive. Geopolitical shifts and now the novel coronavirus pandemic are driving changes in behaviour – think of remote working – at an ever-increasing pace.

But the right technologies can help businesses and other organisations respond to the challenges ahead.

“Covid has been a tricky one for us, but I don’t see it in isolation. If we take into account Brexit, the quite difficult things happening in the US [such as tariffs] and the Chinese slowdown, we are really in a very interesting space. I would certainly compare it to the financial crisis we endured a decade ago,” Linger said.

Online learning

Like all of us, Nimbus itself has had to adapt. For example, the January 2021 edition of Nimbus’s annual Beyond IoT event has been postponed. The 2020 event was a success, though, attracting more than 600 attendees and sponsors including Microsoft and Clearstream.

For 2021, said Linger, Nimbus will develop online content to bridge the gap to the next two events.

“We’re going to run a series of podcasts in January 2021 and are talking to big movers and shakers around the world to pull together around ten of those,” he said. “We’re likely to have an event in China in 2021 and an ‘on the ground’ event in Ireland in 2022.”