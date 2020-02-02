Take digital transformation to a new level with RPA

In an age where digital transformation is commonplace, it 's imperative that Irish organisations ensure they are up-to-date with the latest technologies and solutions to help them stay competitive and drive growth.

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) is one such technology which has the proven ability to take a company to the next level. It does this by automating workplace processes, replicating the tasks that humans perform with significant improvement to speed and with greater accuracy.

By 2021, Forrester estimates, there will be more than four million robots doing office and administrative work, as well as sales and related tasks. RPA can reduce processing costs by up to 80 per cent. In less than 12 months, most enterprises already have a positive return on investment and potential further accumulative cost reductions can reach 20 per cent in time, according to UiPath.

By realising the power of automation through RPA, business leaders have the opportunity to empower their employees, enhance their customers ' experience and support their organisation as a whole.

Enabling employees

There are lots of operational tasks and processes within the workplace that are manual, repetitive and mundane as well as time-consuming. More often than not, they have to be performed on legacy IT systems that don 't interact with each other. RPA is changing this by streamlining the way people work. Not only can such tasks be completed faster, RPA does it with greater accuracy and at a lower cost.

However, it 's not a case of taking away human value or replacing people with robotics; RPA enables people to be more efficient and allows them to concentrate on more customer-focused or business-critical tasks. In turn, this improves employee satisfaction because they are more productive and effective in their roles, rather than getting consumed by back-office, menial jobs.

Enhancing customer experience

The knock-on impact of freeing up more resources in terms of staff is that customers will receive a better level of service and an enhanced experience. With more available resources, more value is delivered and waiting times are reduced.

Take banking, for example – imagine being able to streamline operations so staff can spend more time meeting the needs of customers rather than doing admin. Similarly, in the public sector, RPA has the ability to make citizen services more accessible and efficient via online portals and cutting-edge IT systems.

By increasing staff productivity and boosting customer service, RPA can deliver business benefits very quickly. RPA is also highly scalable, thus can support business expansion and future growth.

Furthermore, it is considered to be a more secure and compliant approach, particularly in relation to the collation and management of data. By embracing digitisation, companies can also increase the sustainability of their operations.

Moving forward

Digital transformation is not a static concept, it 's a continuous journey. Therefore, organisations need to ensure that they are constantly reviewing how they do things and implementing cutting-edge solutions which not only transform how their employees work but also innovate for their customers and contribute to their business objectives.

From employee productivity to operational efficiency to customer satisfaction, RPA is a technology that can deliver results and help business leaders take their company to the next level. At OpenSky, we help our clients to utilise the power of RPA to improve, transform and future-proof their operations.

Having delivered major projects for leading organisations which impact 2.5 million people every day, our team is perfectly positioned with the expertise and experience to customise, implement and support automated solutions which make your digital transformation goals a reality.

Michael Cronin is Managing Director of OpenSky Data Systems.

