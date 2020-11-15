Monday November 16, 2020
Tackling the housing crisis, one brick at a time

The first ever Housebuilding Summit brings together more than 250 delegates from around the world, to debate and explore solutions to this ongoing problem

15th November, 2020
8
Rachel Kenny, director of planning, An Bord Pleanála; Pat Farrell, chief executive, Irish Institutional Property (IIP) and Dr Aideen Hayden, chairperson, Threshold

The first event of its kind, the Housebuilding Summit took place virtually last Tuesday, with a timely question as its theme: “How can the industry build homes that people can afford?”

In an era of housing shortages, soaring rents and high levels of homelessness, housing remains a painful subject in Ireland.

The Summit brought together over 300 delegates from around the world to debate and explore solutions to this ongoing crisis; builders, developers,...

