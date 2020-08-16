Sustainable Business Impact Awards more relevant than ever in time of Covid-19

On August 14, Chambers Ireland published the Shortlist for the 2020 Sustainable Business Impact Awards, formerly known as the CSR Awards.

More than 70 projects have been shortlisted, across 14 award categories and will highlight the impactful and innovative ways in which businesses are engaging with the Sustainable Development Goals in their communities.

The winners of this year’s Sustainable Business Impact Awards will be announced on September 24. To comply with social distancing measures, the 2020 awards will be hosted online in a digital ceremony, so that the health and wellbeing of those shortlisted can be protected.

Announcing the shortlist, Siobhan Kinsella, Chambers Ireland president, said that the difficulties faced by businesses across every sector has meant it was even more important than ever to recognise best practice and excellence at the annual awards ceremony.

“It is an honour to announce the shortlist for the inaugural Chambers Ireland Sustainable Business Impact Awards,” she said. “2020 is a significant year. Following 16 years of the CSR awards, this is the first occasion we announce the companies who are shortlisted for our newly named awards, recognising sustainable business impact.

“This year is also significant because of the Covid-19 pandemic and the unprecedented effect it has had on businesses and local economies, not only in Ireland, but right around the world.

“Our business leaders are showing tremendous resilience in how they are facing the challenge of trading during a pandemic. And this makes it even more important to recognise the excellence in sustainable development and social responsibility that is evident in businesses of all shapes and sizes across the country.”

Wishing all the shortlisted applicants the very best of luck, Kinsella said Chambers Ireland was proud to announce the category shortlist and looked forward to announcing the winners in September.

The Chambers Ireland Sustainable Business Impact Awards are sponsored by BAM Ireland and run in association with the Department of Rural and Community Development. Theo Cullinane, chief executive at BAM Ireland, said the organisation was proud to be associated with the event.

“The shortlist for the Chambers Ireland 2020 Sustainable Business Impact Awards is as impressive as ever and demonstrates the importance of sustainable business initiatives in Ireland,” he said.

“As a long-time sponsor, we are proud to continue this partnership as the awards take this evolutionary step in becoming the Sustainable Business Impact Awards. At BAM, sustainability is at the core of what we do.

“BAM adopted a new sustainability strategy in 2016, driven by these SDGs [Sustainable Development Goals]. As a result, we have set ourselves the target of having a net positive impact on Climate Change, Resources and People by 2050, and are proud of our prestigious A rating on the global Carbon Disclosure Project [CDP].”

Sustainable Business Impact Awards 2020 Shortlist

Excellence in CSR Communication

Abbot, ESB & Irish Heart Foundation - Hands for Life - Community CPR Training

Aldi Ireland - Pride in Who We Are

Dawn Meats - CONNECT Programme

Fidelity Investments Ireland - Fidelity Cares – Engaging and Empowering our Associates in 2019

Lidl Ireland - Lidl More for Youth - Jigsaw/Lidl Listen Campaign

Tesco Ireland - Every Little Help makes a Big Difference

Excellence in Community – Partnership with Charity – LIC

A&L Goodbody - Supporting life after torture with Spirasi

AIB - AIB Together partnership with FoodCloud

Applegreen - Applegreen & Focus Ireland Youth Services

Arthur Cox - The Opening Doors Partnership with the Early Learning Initiative

Collins McNicholas Recruitment - A Piece of Our Time for Jigsaw 2020

Deloitte - Going Green with Leave No Trace (LNT)

Gas Networks Ireland - Gas Networks Ireland partnership with Age Action

Permanent TSB - Permanent TSB Staff Charities Fund - Partnership With Barretstown

Excellence in Community – Partnership with Charity – MNC

Bank of America - Mná na hÉireann, Women of Ireland Fund

Diageo Ireland - The Guinness Fund

Intel Ireland - Intel Charity Program

KBC Bank - Skills- Sharing for Impact

Tesco Ireland - Tesco & Temple Street: The Drive for €5 Million

Excellence in Community - Volunteering – LIC

A&L Goodbody - Supporting housing rights and homelessness through free legal assistance

Arthur Cox - The Arthur Cox Zambia Project

Dawn Meats - Dawn Meats Junior Achievement Ireland Project

Deloitte - Impact Volunteering - The “Deloitte Experience”

EirGrid - EirGrid/Margaret Aylward Community College Partnership

PM Group - ‘ELevate’ Programme

Excellence in Community - Volunteering – MNC

Canada Life Reinsurance - Community First Responders

Fidelity Investments Ireland - Fidelity Cares – Giving Back in 2019

Horizon Therapeutics - From Plant to Patient

IBM Ireland and Cisco Ireland - ICU FamilyLink

Medtronic - EthosScope- Medtronic Global Innovation Fellows

VMware Cork - Serve.Learn.Inspire Campaign

Excellence in Community - Community Programme – LIC

A&L Goodbody - A&L Goodbody’s Step Up Community Programme

Applegreen - Applegreen & Irish Youth Foundation: The Blossom Fund

An Post - Address Point

Bank of Ireland - Bank of Ireland COVID-19 €1m Emergency Response Fund

Deloitte - The Deloitte Consulting Analyst Christmas Challenge

Gas Networks Ireland - Cooperation Ireland / Gas Networks Ireland Youth Leadership Programme

Permanent TSB - Championing Social Entrepreneurship - A Partnership With Social Entrepreneurs Ireland

SuperValu - SuperValu & AsIAm Autism Friendly Towns

VHI - Run for Fun

Excellence in Community - Community Programme – MNC

Abbott - Croí an Óir, our long-standing commitment to our communities

Deutsche Bank - Write to Read literacy research project

HEINEKEN Ireland - Growing with our Communities

IBM Ireland - P-TECH (Pathways in Technology)

Microsoft Ireland - DreamSpace

Tesco Ireland - Tesco during Covid-19: Now More than Ever, Every Little Helps

Excellence in Environment – LIC

AIB - AIB’s Energy and Environmental Plan to enable Sustainable Communities

Dawn Meats - Origin Green Sustainability Plan

Gas Networks Ireland - Biodiversity Enhancement Programme

Irish Water - Sustainable Water Services

Excellence in Environment – MNC

Aldi Ireland - Aldi Sustainability Project

Diageo Ireland - Diageo plastic packaging removal

Fidelity Investments Ireland - Green Team in Action 2019

Intel Ireland - Building Sustainable Communities

Tesco Ireland - Reducing our carbon footprint at Tesco

Excellence in Workplace – LIC

A&L Goodbody - A&L Goodbody Summer School–making the best use of our time

Bank of Ireland - Agile Ways of Working

Carbery Group - Carbery Ways of Working

Ervia - Work Safe, Home Safe

Scope - Scope & ChildVision Championing Children’s Futures

Solas - SOLAS Workplace Choir

Excellence in Workplace – MNC

Abbott - Abbott Workplace Well-being: Empowering employees to realise their full potential

Diageo Ireland - Six months paid parental leave for all Irish employees

Tesco Ireland - Supporting colleague health and wellbeing in Tesco Ireland

VMware Cork - VMware Irelands Virtual Workplace

Excellence in Marketplace

AIB - Vulnerable Customer Programme

Arthur Cox - Helping the Vulnerable and Disadvantaged Access Legal Assistance

Bank of Ireland - Bank of Ireland Vulnerable Customer Unit

Tesco Ireland - Project Unwrapped: Working with our suppliers to reduce plastic packaging

Excellence in CSR by an SME

Codema - Home Energy Saving Kit

Liferay International - Liferay International Refugee Program

Marino Software - Keeping Róisín’s Voice Alive, a Big Life Fix by Marino

Tico Mail Works - Tico Mail Works Sustainable CSR Program

Excellence in Diversity & Inclusion

A&L Goodbody - DARE - Daily Action. Real Equality

Bank of Ireland - Gender Balance

Dawn Meats - Dawn Meats Group Diversity and Inclusion Strategy

Deloitte Ireland - A proud LGBTI+ community year-round

Diageo Ireland - The Open Doors Initiative

VMware Ireland – VMinclusion Ireland - Resilience and Disability Program

*LIC – Large Indigenous Company

*MNC– Multinational Company

Judging Panels:

The independent judging panel is made up of respected individuals working in various fields. The panel act independently at all times.

Chambers Ireland – Ireland’s largest business network creating the best environment for members locally, regionally and nationally.