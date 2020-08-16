Sustainable Business Impact Awards more relevant than ever in time of Covid-19

On August 14, Chambers Ireland published the Shortlist for the 2020 Sustainable Business Impact Awards, formerly known as the CSR Awards.
More than 70 projects have been shortlisted, across 14 award categories and will highlight the impactful and innovative ways in which businesses are engaging with the Sustainable Development Goals in their communities.
The winners of this year’s Sustainable Business Impact Awards will be announced on September 24. To comply with social distancing measures, the 2020 awards will be hosted online in a digital ceremony, so that the health and wellbeing of those shortlisted can be protected.
Announcing the shortlist, Siobhan Kinsella, Chambers Ireland president, said that the difficulties faced by businesses across every sector has meant it was even more important than ever to recognise best practice and excellence at the annual awards ceremony.
“It is an honour to announce the shortlist for the inaugural Chambers Ireland Sustainable Business Impact Awards,” she said. “2020 is a significant year. Following 16 years of the CSR awards, this is the first occasion we announce the companies who are shortlisted for our newly named awards, recognising sustainable business impact.
“This year is also significant because of the Covid-19 pandemic and the unprecedented effect it has had on businesses and local economies, not only in Ireland, but right around the world.
“Our business leaders are showing tremendous resilience in how they are facing the challenge of trading during a pandemic. And this makes it even more important to recognise the excellence in sustainable development and social responsibility that is evident in businesses of all shapes and sizes across the country.”
Wishing all the shortlisted applicants the very best of luck, Kinsella said Chambers Ireland was proud to announce the category shortlist and looked forward to announcing the winners in September.
The Chambers Ireland Sustainable Business Impact Awards are sponsored by BAM Ireland and run in association with the Department of Rural and Community Development. Theo Cullinane, chief executive at BAM Ireland, said the organisation was proud to be associated with the event.
“The shortlist for the Chambers Ireland 2020 Sustainable Business Impact Awards is as impressive as ever and demonstrates the importance of sustainable business initiatives in Ireland,” he said.
“As a long-time sponsor, we are proud to continue this partnership as the awards take this evolutionary step in becoming the Sustainable Business Impact Awards. At BAM, sustainability is at the core of what we do.
“BAM adopted a new sustainability strategy in 2016, driven by these SDGs [Sustainable Development Goals]. As a result, we have set ourselves the target of having a net positive impact on Climate Change, Resources and People by 2050, and are proud of our prestigious A rating on the global Carbon Disclosure Project [CDP].”
Sustainable Business Impact Awards 2020 Shortlist
Excellence in CSR Communication
Abbot, ESB & Irish Heart Foundation - Hands for Life - Community CPR Training
Aldi Ireland - Pride in Who We Are
Dawn Meats - CONNECT Programme
Fidelity Investments Ireland - Fidelity Cares – Engaging and Empowering our Associates in 2019
Lidl Ireland - Lidl More for Youth - Jigsaw/Lidl Listen Campaign
Tesco Ireland - Every Little Help makes a Big Difference
Excellence in Community – Partnership with Charity – LIC
A&L Goodbody - Supporting life after torture with Spirasi
AIB - AIB Together partnership with FoodCloud
Applegreen - Applegreen & Focus Ireland Youth Services
Arthur Cox - The Opening Doors Partnership with the Early Learning Initiative
Collins McNicholas Recruitment - A Piece of Our Time for Jigsaw 2020
Deloitte - Going Green with Leave No Trace (LNT)
Gas Networks Ireland - Gas Networks Ireland partnership with Age Action
Permanent TSB - Permanent TSB Staff Charities Fund - Partnership With Barretstown
Excellence in Community – Partnership with Charity – MNC
Bank of America - Mná na hÉireann, Women of Ireland Fund
Diageo Ireland - The Guinness Fund
Intel Ireland - Intel Charity Program
KBC Bank - Skills- Sharing for Impact
Tesco Ireland - Tesco & Temple Street: The Drive for €5 Million
Excellence in Community - Volunteering – LIC
A&L Goodbody - Supporting housing rights and homelessness through free legal assistance
Arthur Cox - The Arthur Cox Zambia Project
Dawn Meats - Dawn Meats Junior Achievement Ireland Project
Deloitte - Impact Volunteering - The “Deloitte Experience”
EirGrid - EirGrid/Margaret Aylward Community College Partnership
PM Group - ‘ELevate’ Programme
Excellence in Community - Volunteering – MNC
Canada Life Reinsurance - Community First Responders
Fidelity Investments Ireland - Fidelity Cares – Giving Back in 2019
Horizon Therapeutics - From Plant to Patient
IBM Ireland and Cisco Ireland - ICU FamilyLink
Medtronic - EthosScope- Medtronic Global Innovation Fellows
VMware Cork - Serve.Learn.Inspire Campaign
Excellence in Community - Community Programme – LIC
A&L Goodbody - A&L Goodbody’s Step Up Community Programme
Applegreen - Applegreen & Irish Youth Foundation: The Blossom Fund
An Post - Address Point
Bank of Ireland - Bank of Ireland COVID-19 €1m Emergency Response Fund
Deloitte - The Deloitte Consulting Analyst Christmas Challenge
Gas Networks Ireland - Cooperation Ireland / Gas Networks Ireland Youth Leadership Programme
Permanent TSB - Championing Social Entrepreneurship - A Partnership With Social Entrepreneurs Ireland
SuperValu - SuperValu & AsIAm Autism Friendly Towns
VHI - Run for Fun
Excellence in Community - Community Programme – MNC
Abbott - Croí an Óir, our long-standing commitment to our communities
Deutsche Bank - Write to Read literacy research project
HEINEKEN Ireland - Growing with our Communities
IBM Ireland - P-TECH (Pathways in Technology)
Microsoft Ireland - DreamSpace
Tesco Ireland - Tesco during Covid-19: Now More than Ever, Every Little Helps
Excellence in Environment – LIC
AIB - AIB’s Energy and Environmental Plan to enable Sustainable Communities
Dawn Meats - Origin Green Sustainability Plan
Gas Networks Ireland - Biodiversity Enhancement Programme
Irish Water - Sustainable Water Services
Excellence in Environment – MNC
Aldi Ireland - Aldi Sustainability Project
Diageo Ireland - Diageo plastic packaging removal
Fidelity Investments Ireland - Green Team in Action 2019
Intel Ireland - Building Sustainable Communities
Tesco Ireland - Reducing our carbon footprint at Tesco
Excellence in Workplace – LIC
A&L Goodbody - A&L Goodbody Summer School–making the best use of our time
Bank of Ireland - Agile Ways of Working
Carbery Group - Carbery Ways of Working
Ervia - Work Safe, Home Safe
Scope - Scope & ChildVision Championing Children’s Futures
Solas - SOLAS Workplace Choir
Excellence in Workplace – MNC
Abbott - Abbott Workplace Well-being: Empowering employees to realise their full potential
Diageo Ireland - Six months paid parental leave for all Irish employees
Tesco Ireland - Supporting colleague health and wellbeing in Tesco Ireland
VMware Cork - VMware Irelands Virtual Workplace
Excellence in Marketplace
AIB - Vulnerable Customer Programme
Arthur Cox - Helping the Vulnerable and Disadvantaged Access Legal Assistance
Bank of Ireland - Bank of Ireland Vulnerable Customer Unit
Tesco Ireland - Project Unwrapped: Working with our suppliers to reduce plastic packaging
Excellence in CSR by an SME
Codema - Home Energy Saving Kit
Liferay International - Liferay International Refugee Program
Marino Software - Keeping Róisín’s Voice Alive, a Big Life Fix by Marino
Tico Mail Works - Tico Mail Works Sustainable CSR Program
Excellence in Diversity & Inclusion
A&L Goodbody - DARE - Daily Action. Real Equality
Bank of Ireland - Gender Balance
Dawn Meats - Dawn Meats Group Diversity and Inclusion Strategy
Deloitte Ireland - A proud LGBTI+ community year-round
Diageo Ireland - The Open Doors Initiative
VMware Ireland – VMinclusion Ireland - Resilience and Disability Program
*LIC – Large Indigenous Company
*MNC– Multinational Company
Judging Panels:
The independent judging panel is made up of respected individuals working in various fields. The panel act independently at all times.
