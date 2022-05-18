What is your current role and professional background?

My name is Michelle Sullivan, and I am Head of Public Affairs, UK & Ireland for Boston Scientific. I have worked in medical devices since 2000, in sales, marketing, market development, health economics and public affairs.

In your current role, what are your day-to-day responsibilities?

Currently, I work internally and externally advocating for Boston Scientific, and helping expand patient access to the procedures which use our devices. I have a current pivotal role focusing on environmental sustainability and the way my company can demonstrate and improve its environmental credentials across Europe. I also help other companies via my work with the ABHI, the UK’s leading industry association for the HealthTech industry and for HealthTech Ireland.

What do you think will be the lasting impact from the pandemic on the healthtech industry?

Collaboration, out of the box thinking, and hopefully, how to introduce change at pace.

What about the current surge in inflation - how is that impacting the sector?

This impacts all aspects of the supply chain, raising costs across the board.

How do you see tech innovation transforming healthcare? What do you think will be the major breakthroughs over the next 5–10 years?

The next 5-10 years will be all about moving from a linear economic model to a circular economic model, stripping carbon from the whole supply chain.

What do you think are the key challenges facing the industry?

Improving processes, service, products, and our carbon footprint in a world that demands lower prices from our customers, and growth from our investors.

What will be the leading trends in healthcare in the coming years and how will patients and providers need to adapt?

Sustainability and the Net Zero imperative will change the business drivers, the business model, what aspects of our care we prioritise, and move focus away from individual to population benefits, risks and costs. We will need to compromise. All of us.

Michelle Sullivan is speaking at HealthTech Ireland’s 2022 annual conference on May 25th in Croke Park. For full details and to book visit www.healthtechirelandconference.com