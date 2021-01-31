Supporting future growth through infrastructure

JB Barry & Partners and its sister company, Barry Transportation, are designers for a large number of infrastructure projects around the country in various sectors, including water, wastewater, building, road, and rail.

Associate Deirdre O’Hara says the firm is well aware that order to deliver these life-enhancing projects, a firm foundation is vital.

“This solid foundation is the result of using geoscience to reduce the risk of unforeseen ground conditions affecting our design...