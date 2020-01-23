Subscriber Event - The next five years: Where to now for Ireland?

The next five years: Where to now for Ireland?

What are the challenges the country faces? What policies should the next government adopt? What do businesses need? Are we at risk of taking future economic growth for granted and could events outside our control derail the country's future prospects?

As voting day nears, join a panel of top Business Post journalists, columnists and guests for a free event at the Roe & Co Distillery 92 James's Street, The Liberties, Dublin 8 in an entertaining and fast-paced discussion of these and other pressing issues.

Panellists include former ministers Lucinda Creigton and Pat Rabbitte as well as IBEC's chief executive Danny McCoy. They will be joined by the Business Posts' Vincent Boland, Aidan Regan and Susan Mitchell. The event will be chaired by Richie Oakley, editor of the Business Post with additional contributions from the newspaper's correspondents on key areas including the general election, climate change, housing and the concerns of Irish businesses.

Don't miss this great opportunity to meet the Business Post team and to hear informed opinion on the direction Ireland should take.

The event will take place on Wednesday 29th January 6.30pm.

