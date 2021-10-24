Study app helps Leaving Cert students improve their performance

Kilkenny brothers Carl and John Lynch have developed a revolutionary study app for Leaving Cert students looking to improve their study techniques.

The performance app, Ekker is set to change the way students learn through a data-driven, strategic practice of study fitness, preparation and mental and physical wellness.

Carl is a maths teacher in a secondary school in Kilkenny. He set up his own grind school 15 years ago and said that his years spent...