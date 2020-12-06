Subscribe Today
Log In

Commercial Reports

Strata3’s unique digital approach is driving real world business impact

Strata3 helps clients improve online sales through a structured process involving research and data-led experiments, according to Sarah Gleeson, principal with the company’s Digital Performance Team

Post Reporter
6th December, 2020
Strata3’s unique digital approach is driving real world business impact
(L-r) Tiago Almeida (Head of Analytics), Sarah Gleeson (Digital Performance Principal) and Louise Ryan (Digital Performance Principal) of Strata3’s Digital Performance Team photographed at CHQ, Dublin on Thursday, 1 October 2020.Photography by Brendan Duffy

Digital change agency Strata3 is helping companies create commercially effective digital products and channels through an iterative cycle of optimisation. This marks the agency out as the most progressive and commercially focused agency in Ireland and international brands are taking notice.

Real business and measurable impact is what etailers, ecommerce companies and digitally focused brands need today and especially during Covid.

At Strata3, the dedicated Digital Performance team helps clients increase online sales or lower...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Kildare well placed as a major growth-building business hub

Commercial Reports Post Reporter 4 hours ago
Raymond Poole, chief executive of PMIS and co-founder of PM Summit

Digital misuse in construction is cause for concern

Commercial Reports Fiona Alston 4 hours ago
Derek McDonald, enterprise manager, Fónua

Making device management simple

Commercial Reports Quinton O'Reilly 4 hours ago
Simon Crowhen, sales manager of geo-positioning, Topcon Positioning Ireland

Construction’s contribution to Europe’s smart infrastructure

Commercial Reports Post Reporter 4 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2020 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1