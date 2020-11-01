Stay connected with Secure SD-WAN

As today’s workforce adjusts to a new way of working through the current Covid-19 pandemic, the issue of connectivity has never been more pertinent. For any business looking to grow, connectivity between geographies, sites, staff and devices, is crucial.

To achieve this organisational synergy, the technology known as Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) has become a popular choice in the evolution of networking. SD-WAN is a software-defined approach to managing the wide-area network of a business, allowing users access to applications wherever they reside, from the data centre to the cloud. The approach offers enterprises improved flexibility, scalability, performance and agility.

With the market for SD-WAN expected to increase by 168 per cent between now and 2024 according to Dell’Oro Group, it is unsurprising that retailers were the first adopters of the technology. They have a critical need to maintain cohesive connectivity across all locations, to manage inventory, monitor on-site devices such as refrigeration units and collect and correlate data in real time.

The need for security alongside networking

SD-WAN, however, is not a siloed product. For companies to have peace of mind, networks have to be secure. And for this to happen the wide-area networks of SD-WAN need to be protected, either via integrated next-generation firewalls, or Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) based cloud-delivered security.

Rapid access to online services can expose organisations to incoming attacks from the internet. Therefore, a security-driven networking approach has to be a priority for companies. By selecting an SD-WAN solution with integrated security, companies get accelerated access to critical business applications and the ability to apply a host of security solutions on-site and across all branches. They can also reduce the number of point products they need to manage through a centralised and integrated secure solution. This helps keep operational complexity in check while achieving the best possible total cost of ownership through lower operational expenses such as WAN charges.

It was for these reasons that Fortinet combined networking and security to be the first vendor to create Secure SD-WAN, and was named a leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure.

In addition to retail, there are several other industries that can benefit from the power and protection offered by a Secure SD-WAN solution:

Secure SD-WAN in manufacturing

In the manufacturing world, SD-WAN has increasingly been adopted as a solution for reducing overall networking costs and managing traffic flows.

However, the security implications of direct access to cloud and internet resources can potentially have an even greater impact in an operational technology (OT) environment than they would in a typical SD-WAN deployment. As IT and OT networks converge, for example, the OT environment is no longer protected by the air gap of the past, leaving critical industrial control systems vulnerable to malicious actors trying to access them from the IT side of the house.

Preventing attacks while accelerating traffic flows and communications not only ensures that production performs at an optimal pace, it also protects the safety and reliability of the plant and its workers.

Most traditional SD-WAN offerings are adequate at providing mechanisms to determine the best path, route the traffic and prioritise higher-value traffic over lesser flows. However, when an SD-WAN solution is based entirely on the routing technology, security becomes an expensive afterthought – expensive to purchase, to deploy and to manage.

Secure SD-WAN is an ideal solution for a manufacturing environment or OT network because advanced traffic control is integrated with security features like next generation firewall (NGFW), advanced threat protection, application inspection, IPS, URL filtering, and botnet protection. For those industries that rely on OT, Secure SD-WAN not only provides an extra level of security beyond what may already exist in an IT/OT gateway, but weaves them together into a single, integrated solution.

Steve Mulhearn, director of enhanced technologies UK and Ireland at Fortinet

Financial services and Secure SD-WAN

By applying a security-driven networking approach to SD-WAN, which combines networking and security in a single appliance, Secure SD-WAN provides financial services organisations with the high-speed application performance they need to compete effectively in today’s digital marketplace, combined with built-in next-generation firewall functionality to maintain the integrity of transactions and back-end intellectual property.

This scalable, easy-to-manage, approach provides financial services organisations with high-speed access to cloud and internet-based resources and applications, while securing those transactions that need to travel across multiple connections between branches and headquarters.

Zero-touch deployment also allows financial services organisations to easily utilise Secure SD-WAN at their branch locations. This reduces the need for additional IT staff, while improving visibility and control across the entire network infrastructure.

Delivering high-bandwidth connections in healthcare

According to one recent study, researchers found that the current pandemic is reshaping the delivery of healthcare through the adoption of new services such as telemedicine. They forecast a sevenfold growth in telehealth between now and 2025, with a predicted five-year compound annual growth rate of nearly 40 per cent.

This will include things like providing remote exams via video, combined with user-friendly sensors and remote diagnostic equipment, to enable better patient outcomes. And as AI and robotics come into play, reliable, high-speed connections will only become increasingly important.

Secure SD-WAN stands to play a critical role in this industry as well. It can ensure high-bandwidth connections to support real-time video and diagnostics information to pass between patients and healthcare providers. This will not only enable quality healthcare to be extended to remote locations, but also ensure that patients receive the care they need without exposing them to undue health risks.

At the same time, data and transactions can be reliably secured, ensuring compliance with regulations governing the privacy of medical records and patients’ personally identifiable information. The efficiencies provided by SD-WAN also help ensure that these new services can be provided without the usual skyrocketing costs associated with healthcare services.

SD-WAN for all

SD-WAN is far more than an effective solution for today’s retailers.

Given the rapid rate of change impacting industries from manufacturing to healthcare, it stands to play an increasingly critical role for any organisation looking to provide advanced connectivity to remote users and locations.

And with the addition of integrated security, Secure SD-WAN can ensure that all transfers of data, in even the most dynamic environments, remain safe from growing cyber risks.