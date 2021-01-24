Subscribe Today
Log In
Sponsored: The quick route to business financing

Commercial Reports

Sponsored: The quick route to business financing

Asset-based financing is often overlooked by businesses, but it is typically easier and faster to get than unsecured lending or lines of credit

Sponsored Article

24th January, 2021

It has been a trying time for businesses in every sector over the past 12 months and the financial security of many companies still remains uncertain as the pandemic is not yet under control and the fallout of Brexit has still to be calculated.

Many have sought external finance and funding to deal with increased costs or reduced turnover, while others have sought working capital to cover existing costs or to put in place Covid-related measures.

...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Mike O’Halloran, chief executive of Fexco Asset Finance UC

Sponsored: FinTech leader Fexco has answer to funding issues

Commercial Reports Arlene Harris 3 hours ago
Peter O’Connor, chief executive, Global Security Devices (GSD).

Sponsored: How GSD’s contactless thermal screening helps firms stay safe

Commercial Reports Business Post 3 hours ago
Ricky Wilson, director, Wilsons Auctions: ‘We provide tailored solutions for each customer’

Sponsored: How to release equity in Company Assets

Commercial Reports Arlene Harris 3 hours ago
John Mackey, head of sales, Asset Based Lending, Capitalflow: ‘We see many businesses pressing pause on big decisions’

Sponsored: Is now the time to avail of ABF option?

Commercial Reports Arlene Harris 3 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1