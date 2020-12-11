Sponsored: Make Working from Home Work for You.

#SPONSORED

Balancing a cup of coffee and a laptop on one arm while answering the door to your delivery driver?

Working from home doesn’t have to mean reduced productivity. Business-grade audio and video tools let your people communicate effectively and reliably, even while working in ‘less than ideal’ locales. When you equip your workers properly, you make working from home what it should be - a wise business decision and not a compromise.

While Poly don’t have all the answers to all the working from home challenges, we do have some solutions that make the new world of remote working much easier.

Poly have been making headsets for call centres for years and we have learned a thing or two about the importance of reducing distractions and comfort.

While a cheap headset and webcam may appear to be all you need to be effective; you really need, reliable advanced and comfortable tools and Poly have excelled in supplying these for years.

Don’t just take out word for it ask most Air traffic Controllers about Poly/Plantronics.

Poly Bluetooth headsets connect with both phones and PSs simultaneously, allowing seamless switching from VC to mobile calling, the soft ear cushions are designed for all day wear and extreme comfort.

Most of our video conferencing cameras provide intelligent noise filtering and acoustic fencing - blocking unwanted noise and filtering out common distractions.

All this helps you stay a part of the conversation. Meaning your business won’t miss a beat.

Our Poly Work From Home Kit below is distributed by Exertis Ireland offers an excellent solution to help remote workers feel connected and get more done.

HEADSET, WEBCAM AND CLOUD SOFTWARE

Premium audio and video in a single package

Voyager 5200 UC: Bluetooth® headset with noise cancelling

EagleEye Mini: HD video-conferencing desktop camera

Free cloud device management software for one year

Click here to find out more and get connected to an Exertis Poly Partner.

