#SPONSORED

It’s the end of the office as we know it

It’s too early to predict how the offices and data centres of the future will work, but we

can say that hybrid solutions will have a role to play, writes Robert Rhame

The office is dead, right? Not so fast. Some organisations were quick to adopt company-wide remote working for the foreseeable future, while others are choosing a more hybrid approach, opting to keep their physical base to occasionally be visited in tandem with remote working.

Either way, it would seem that traditional working practices won’t be returning any time soon. Does this spell the end of the office as we know it?

Regardless of whether you’re reading this from home, or have returned to the workplace, or doing a bit of both, the reality is it’s still very early days in this new world, and it’s impossible to predict how things will unfold in the coming weeks, months and years, and how this will impact the office of the future - and the effect this setup will have on productivity, skills, and culture.

For now, we are guilty of looking at the huge change to working life over the past few months and seeing the future only as what we want to see, whether that be an IT nightmare or the opportunity to curve finances.

For CIOs, this year has been heroic as they and their teams have scrambled to enable a purely remote workforce seemingly overnight. We’ve seen two years of transformation in as many months. IT departments of the world have performed an amazing feat, but that doesn’t mean they can continue to do so.

This is news to CFOs, who are thinking in terms of finances. They see all that IT teams have achieved in an incredibly short space of time, with the same resources available to them - and suddenly continued transformational feats of this nature are to be expected. To make matters worse, the CFO now sees a business that can efficiently be run without the office, which CIOs (and others) need for collaboration with the business.

And it’s not just the office. This shift will also have knock on ramifications for the datacentre, particularly since many of us still have huge investments in on-premises. Now all of a sudden, we have a fortune in existing infrastructure gathering dust at an empty office, and that’s without considering the operational costs needed to keep it running.

The only way to continue using this high-performance environment is to access it via VPN and virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI). VDI has never really taken off due to being costly and difficult to manage, but it now seems like a viable option in our current climate. As a result, this wasted infrastructure could lead many to question the need for an on-premises datacentre and consider ditching it entirely for a hybrid cloud environment.

But a mass shift to the cloud simply isn’t on the cards for most organisations, considering the resources that are needed to convert applications and gradually shut down the datacentre.

This only becomes more difficult when you consider the gaps in significant knowledge for most businesses. That lack of capability could lead to costly mistakes; the wrong choice and they could be implementing something that could become “new” legacy in the next 12 months. Add varying security needs and the threat of regulators clamping down on the “new abnormal'', and we begin to understand the uncertainty ahead.

Sub-head:

Is now the time for a hybrid reality?

Because of this uncertainty, it is vital that organisations don’t fall into the trap of deploying anything that’s going to become legacy tech in the next year, eventually resulting in more operational expenses. Only by simplifying their IT infrastructure and strategy, and due diligence when adopting or expanding new technologies, can IT teams avoid these costly mistakes.

The key doesn’t lie solely in the cloud or on-premises, but in a new hybrid reality of both that offers organisations the best choice of tools as they navigate the new normal.

With so much uncertainty ahead of us still, businesses must be realistic in their future spending. Now is the time to be mindful not to make purchasing and infrastructure decisions based solely on the here and now, but instead invest in solutions - both physical and virtual - that will still have a role to play in a host of different future scenarios.

Rubrik, the Multi-Cloud Data Control™ Company, enables enterprises to maximize value from data that is increasingly fragmented across data centers and clouds. Rubrik delivers a single, policy-driven platform for data recovery, governance, compliance, and cloud mobility. For more information follow @rubrikInc on Twitter and visit https://www.rubrik.com/

Ends.

BP SPONSORED