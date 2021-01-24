Sponsored: How to release equity in Company Assets

Wilsons Auctions has a reputation for providing responsive customer service and dynamic commercial solutions.

Now in its 85th year, the esteemed auction house has assisted its customers through many different challenging trading conditions, and has always put a personal customer approach at the forefront of its services.

Director Ricky Wilson says that in the current market, its clients’ need for a dynamic, experienced team is more important than ever.

“We have witnessed a marked increase in the number of clients both locally and internationally, looking to Wilsons Auctions for more than the traditional auction-led answer to their business challenges,” he said.

Alongside its market leading auction and valuation practices, Wilsons Auctions also offers Wilsons Asset Advisory, a multi-disciplinary team of experienced advisory experts who encompass valuation, insolvency, logistics, asset/property securing, marketing and IT specialists, and who, as a team, can consult on a wide variety of clients’ briefs with the same tailor-made precision that has become synonymous with Wilsons Auctions.

“The pandemic has and will unfortunately continue to impact many businesses, significantly affecting cash flow into their business,” said Wilson. “But this is something we can help with, as we can provide alternative routes for businesses to generate revenue by freeing up the equity in assets.

“At Wilsons Auctions, we provide tailored solutions for each customer, whether they have one asset to sell or hundreds, and we can walk our customers through all the services we have on offer.

“In addition, Wilsons Auctions can provide valuations on any asset, collection and secure storage and, when remarketing our customers’ assets, our clients can rest assured that they are receiving the best possible exposure as our website, wilsonsauctions.com, is now in the top 1 per cent of the most visited websites in the world.”

The auction expert said its asset advisory services are utilised by a range of clients, from small businesses to multinational blue-chip companies and from financial institutions and accountants to government bodies.

“We hope that 2021 will be a much better year for the entire Irish economy and we are here to offer help to any business we can by continuing to navigate through this very challenging time,” Wilson said.

“We have specialist departments in vehicles, plant and machinery – including agriculture, engineering, manufacturing, land and property, aviation and marine, retail and hospitality, fine art and jewellery and, over the last few years, we have even been auctioning cryptocurrencies for government bodies.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have had so many different companies approaching us to see if we can help release equity in their assets, from large shops who have aged stock sitting in their warehouse, to logistics companies which have trucks and trailers not being used.

“And we are happy to initially provide valuations on assets to the company or their accountants so they can decide on their next steps.”

Taking those steps is easy as once the customer decides they would like to sell an asset, or assets, the process is very simple: Wilsons’ dedicated team will look after everything from collection of the assets to advertising via the best marketing medium and then selling by public auction.

“In the last year alone, we have reached 1.3 billion of a global audience through our online auction platforms,” said Wilson.

“This is an excellent way to sell assets in today’s climate as it is clear and transparent, our auctions are open to everyone to bid and with modern technology purchasers can bid from anywhere in the world from the comfort of their own home.

“We are seeing very strong prices for many different kinds of assets, which is why we are in contract with many government departments, main dealers, large wholesalers and manufacturers – as they see an auction as a fast and efficient remarketing method.

“We understand these are very challenging times for everyone. All of our calls with clients are held in the strictest of confidence. We are known as the ‘tried and trusted’ auctioneers and valuers.”

For more details, email ricky [email protected]