Sponsored: Connected health: Point of care testing can transform the patient experience

Technology has transformed many areas of healthcare – not only wearable devices for individuals that deliver a wealth of data about their fitness levels and lifestyle habits, but also from a clinical testing perspective.

Traditionally, central clinical laboratories perform tests to obtain information on the health of a patient in relation to a particular disease, but a new class of diagnostic devices has emerged – point of care (POC) diagnostic devices.

These devices support a wide diversity of diagnostic tests at the point of care – that is, at the time and place of patient care. In other words, sophisticated tests are now available and possible to be performed at the hospital bedside, during patient encounters in clinics and even in the home.

Although point of care testing (POCT) is never likely to replace clinical laboratory testing, by connecting POC devices to existing healthcare IT systems, the healthcare experience can be significantly enhanced and much more patient-centric.

As well as improving the patient experience and enabling healthcare services to be delivered remotely, this also facilitates the sharing of information between connected systems and makes the testing process both more time-efficient and cost-effective.

Moreover, the focus of medical care shifts to prevention, early detection and managing chronic conditions, with POCT playing a vital role in this new healthcare environment. These devices also have the potential to deliver faster results and quicker clinical decisions in terms of patient diagnosis and treatment.

Of course, this is only possible if device manufacturers can overcome the connectivity and interoperability issues they have faced for decades. By seamlessly and securely integrating these devices with existing healthcare IT systems, the patient experience can be transformed, and the testing process streamlined. In turn, healthcare services will be more effective for both providers and patients.

Comtrade Digital Services has developed a standard connectivity framework to enable medical devices to have full connectivity to healthcare IT systems. To find out more about connected health at the Point of Care, contact the team at [email protected]

And download the Comtrade Digital Services whitepaper here: https://content.comtradedigital.com/connected-health-and-poct-a1