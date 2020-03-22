Smashing the roadblocks to a cashless world

Cash might well be king, but more and more transactions are being made using cards and digital wallets. In addition, the traditional retail banks are being challenged by the so-called ‘neo-banks’ and even tech companies.
Unsurprisingly, then, payments regulation is in a more or less permanent state of flux.
Dominic Conlon, head of corporate at Leman Solicitors, which works extensively in fintech, said that it is natural that the regulatory environment is rapidly...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team