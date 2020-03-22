Smashing the roadblocks to a cashless world

Cash might well be king, but more and more transactions are being made using cards and digital wallets. In addition, the traditional retail banks are being challenged by the so-called ‘neo-banks’ and even tech companies.

Unsurprisingly, then, payments regulation is in a more or less permanent state of flux.

Dominic Conlon, head of corporate at Leman Solicitors, which works extensively in fintech, said that it is natural that the regulatory environment is rapidly...