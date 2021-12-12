Smart cities are the building blocks for smarter societies
Fast-paced digital transformation with citizens and sustainability at its centre will ensure a bright future for our increasingly connected society
Sponsored Article
This year’s Connected Cities and Towns Summit took place virtually on December 7, featuring a programme of panels and talks on the future of smart towns, including new technologies, real-time data and how funding and financing can be secured.
The opening government address was delivered by Patrick Neary, chief technical officer of the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications. “The pandemic has changed what it means to go online,” Neary said, “and there will...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
ICBE Aviation Skillnet to focus on green airport infrastructure
Aviation Skillnet, promoted by the Irish Centre for Business Excellence, is at the forefront of training and development in the aviation sector and ensuring its future sustainability
Expanding all over the world
Irish tech businesses are not just acquisition targets, they are themselves also on the hunt for acquisitions
ESG revolution is driving sustainable growth at i3PT
Environmental, Social and Governance criteria are becoming prerequisites for investment and i3PT is advising some of the world’s biggest companies on how best to meet their targets.
Fast 50 winner passes the future-proofing test
Dublin firm LetsGetChecked demonstrates how medtech is beating a new path forward in society