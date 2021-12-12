Subscribe Today
Log In
Smart cities are the building blocks for smarter societies

Commercial Reports

Smart cities are the building blocks for smarter societies

Fast-paced digital transformation with citizens and sustainability at its centre will ensure a bright future for our increasingly connected society

Sponsored Article

12th December, 2021

This year’s Connected Cities and Towns Summit took place virtually on December 7, featuring a programme of panels and talks on the future of smart towns, including new technologies, real-time data and how funding and financing can be secured.

The opening government address was delivered by Patrick Neary, chief technical officer of the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications. “The pandemic has changed what it means to go online,” Neary said, “and there will...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Linda Barron, chief executive, the Irish Centre for Business Excellence (ICBE): ‘Historically, Ireland has been a key player in global aviation. Right now, the ICBE Aviation Skillnet is also focusing on digitisation and innovation’

ICBE Aviation Skillnet to focus on green airport infrastructure

Commercial Reports Lorraine Courtney
Jan Fitzell, M&amp;A partner at Deloitte.

Expanding all over the world

Commercial Reports Jason Walsh
i3PT has built a reputation as thought leaders in ESG, building safety and digital transformation in construction

ESG revolution is driving sustainable growth at i3PT

Commercial Reports Post Reporter
Peter Foley, LetsGetChecked founder and chief executive, and David Shanahan, partner, Deloitte

Fast 50 winner passes the future-proofing test

Commercial Reports Jason Walsh

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1