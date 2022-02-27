Subscribe Today
Six steps to a successful ERP implementation
Ray Ryan, chief executive, OSSM

Commercial Reports

Six steps to a successful ERP implementation

Successful ERP implementations enable businesses to improve their scalability, flexibility, mobility and visibility by simplifying processes and automating mundane tasks

27th February, 2022

Successful ERP implementations don’t just happen. It takes hard work and planning to get a new system up and running. Ray Ryan, managing director of OSSM suggests six key steps to ensure your ERP project is a success.

Identify goals and objectives

Start by identifying your goals and objectives, by defining your needs. Evaluate your current system, look at KPIs and identify the issues an ERP solution will help you overcome. Once these have been established, set a clear timeline and budget to guide the project and ensure all goals are measurable and achievable.

Executive support

It is essential to demonstrate the value of an ERP solution to senior leadership before starting a project. Not only will senior leadership provide monetary support, but they will also promote adoption across the business.

Change management

A strong change management plan will increase employee engagement and adoption. Having a dedicated team to oversee the strategy will ensure communication and support are prioritised as the software is rolled out.

Workshop

A scoping workshop with your ERP provider will help to unearth key requirements and business challenges. This is an invaluable step in helping to avoid any mid-implementation surprises.

Data migration

Starting with a clean data set is fundamental for any ERP project. Data cleansing time is often underestimated; however, it is a critical step and is worth all the effort to have a clean and accurate starting position.

Testing

Carrying out rigorous testing before going live with your ERP system will ensure any issues or process glitches are ironed out. Test scenarios should be put in place and then tested against and verified. Having a Sandbox account is always a good idea for conducting test scenarios.

Summary

Successful ERP implementations enable businesses to improve their scalability, flexibility, mobility and visibility by simplifying processes and automating mundane tasks. OSSM has extensive experience, bringing real value to customers with NetSuite ERP solutions.

To find out how an ERP solution can help streamline your business, contact Roger on tel: 01-8113811 or email: [email protected]

Business Post
Business Post

