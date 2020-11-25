Wednesday November 25, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Simple tech solutions to recycling conundrums

ZERO, an artificial intelligence (AI) recycling assistant created by Sensibin, will automatically identify the correct waste category and bin for waste items

25th November, 2020
Seamus Devitt and Nathan Misischi with their AI recycling assistant Zero

You’re standing in front of a bin about to discard some rubbish and move, but instead of doing so, you’re momentarily flooded with doubt: Which bin does the coffee cup go in? And the lid? And the paper wipe you’ve just used?

Recycling and waste disposal shouldn’t be complicated, but it is.

“It’s a common problem we all have experienced from time to time, and it’s a...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Innovate at speed and adapt with agility

‘Technology has proven to be extremely beneficial during the pandemic’ says Heather Bryant, Health, Safety, Environment and Sustainability Director, Balfour Beatty’s Group.

Post Reporter | 21 hours ago

There is a major trend towards sustainability

‘The pandemic has drawn attention to the importance of employee health’ says Paddy Byrne, CEO of Xenon.

Post Reporter | 1 day ago

Phoenix Talent Talks Podcast – Episode 6: Mental Health in the Workplace

The Business Post’s Elaine O'Regan is joined by Ruth Lyndon, Managing Partner at Phoenix and a panel of experts to discuss mental health best practices for employers

Elaine O'Regan | 1 day ago