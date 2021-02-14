Silver lining as Actavo’s long-term record earns it first Excellence award
The company’s continued dedication to its core value of ‘live safety’, year after year, has brought it special recognition
‘It is a major achievement for Actavo to win this NISO award and I am very proud of the company’s striving for excellence and the ability to achieve this year-on-year,” said global environment, health and safety and IT director with Actavo, Willie Ryan. “Every team across the organisation deserves credit for this recognition, because on a company-wide basis, we embed our core value, ‘live safety’, into our culture and operations.”...
