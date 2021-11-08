Shrinking the attack surface

Although key cloud technologies and methodologies such as virtualisation and service model IT have intellectual roots going back to the early days of commercial computing, most people date the adoption of cloud to 2006, when the then chief executive of Google Eric Schmidt first used the term in public.

Since then, its rise has been staggering, replacing many once jealously-guarded internal enterprise IT functions. It has not been straightforward, though. As with so much in IT, initial hype was followed by a cautious take-up, with indecision largely driven by security fears.

Over time, these fears went into abeyance as cloud adoption soared. Entire workloads were shifted to Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure, while software as a service (SaaS) came to be the norm.

As a result, the market is huge. Consultant McKinsey estimates that by 2024, $8 of every $10 spent on hosting will be on cloud, including platform as a service (PaaS) and infrastructure as a service (IaaS).

Beyond Amazon, Google and Microsoft, other computing giants are betting big, too: Dell Technologies is investing heavily, particularly through its VMWare subsidiary, while HPE’s GreenLake seeks to marry edge computing to cloud. IBM, meanwhile, has spun off its IT services business to double down on cloud.

Today, the money being spent is being used with a longer-term view, said Andrew Tobin, chief executive of private cloud and cybersecurity company Stryve: rather than going all-in on public cloud, it is being used alongside private installations in hybrid cloud setups.

“We’ve seen an evolution of the cloud, with a move to hybrid,” he said.

A key driver for this is security, because as public cloud usage grows it becomes more and more of a target for cyber criminals.

“Public cloud is not an easy target, but it does have a massive attack surface,” said Tobin.

Indeed, while the past decade has seen companies guided to cloud computing with the promise of cheaper solutions, less maintenance, lower electricity usage, and a raft of other supposed benefits, the vast majority has been to public cloud.

“Billions of servers in the cloud are public-facing. This has led to the current surge in security breaches,” said Tobin.

The alternative is not a retreat to the server cabinet in the basement, however. Even leaving aside the question of delivering the connected and data-centric services that customers now expect (and that is quite a lot to leave aside), remote and hybrid working has closed this possibility off.

“Working remotely means having servers in the office isn't an option. People are coming to us and saying: ‘Build us our own cloud’,” Tobin said.

Alongside issues of data residency and public cloud cost spirals, the need to remain in the cloud while also ensuring security is writing a new page in the history of cloud computing, he said.

”Connectivity for remote working is an issue, and companies no longer trust the public cloud due to recent high-profile security breaches and the changing nature of the workplace with millions now working from home regularly. I would urge companies to give their security as much attention as they do their cash flow or P&L sheets.”

Stryve, which has IS0 27001 information security certification, does just this for its clients, he said. “The security is where real expertise comes into play.”

There are other issues with public cloud, though, not least the ever-shifting territory of data protection and regulation, which makes demands such as EU residency for certain kinds of business data.

As a result, Stryve, which has worked with the EU Commission, now finds itself deploying private cloud infrastructure for businesses in order to guarantee data residency.

“We can build-out private cloud or, for some, we can provision them on our infrastructure and, in both cases, guarantee the data stays in Ireland,” said Tobin.

Stryve also has operations in Poland and Britain, meaning it can offer similar benefits outside Ireland, including to British companies wishing to get a toehold in the EU market post-Brexit.

Other benefits include dedicated support being available at the end of the phone 24/7. In addition, Stryve is carbon neutral, certified by a German auditor, and is now in the process of completely moving its data centre to solar power, a process that will be completed in 2022.

“With companies working from home, it makes more sense than ever, and private is the way to go. A real sweet spot is scaling start-ups who are using tech in a really intensive way,” said Tobin.

Promoting the benefits of private and hybrid cloud is not necessarily difficult, then, but it remains a purchasing decision. Ultimately, though, the time comes when businesses come to look at their ageing infrastructure and are faced with the choice of making a massive capital investment on on-premise IT, not to mention ongoing support costs and the difficulties around security, or taking a different path.

Tobin said that this was the time to look at private cloud. “The on-premise infrastructure gets to the end of its life and there's a decision to make: do we invest heavily again or move to the cloud,” he said.