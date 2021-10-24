Showing real bottle: setting up an independent whiskey brand

WD O’Connell Whiskey Merchants is an independent whiskey company.

“Essentially we source premium new-make spirit and already aged whiskeys from multiple distilleries in Ireland and abroad, and apply our own maturation and finish preferences,” Daithi O’Connell, founder, said. “We source our own casks and mature and bottle the finished whiskeys when they are ready.”

“I had been in the food and beverage business and started looking at...