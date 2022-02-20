Short-term financing is here to stay

The Irish real estate market showed great resilience in 2021 and its performance has left much cause for optimism.

With €5.5 billion invested in the Irish property market in 2021, according to figures from real estate agent Savills Ireland and the European Commission economic forecast projecting that the Irish economy will grow by 14.6 per cent this year, the market’s recovery is well and truly under way.

That’s good news for those businesses wanting to invest and alongside the traditional mortgages and loans, the emergence of short-term financiers has started to change the commercial real estate market.

The purpose of short-term financing is to provide a quick injection of cash when needed, and as the name suggests, has shorter repayment periods than traditional loans.

As opportunities may emerge that require cash, such an option can help if the result provides a net benefit such as expanded premises, increased revenue or similar.

For the industry, it’s early days for this method of financing as new players enter the market and establish themselves in this space.

One of which is Octopus Real Estate which entered the Irish market in November 2021. The leading specialist real estate investor and lender has more than 15 years’ experience behind it and manages £3.4 billion (€4.061 billion) in real estate assets and secured lending – with £1.3 billion (€1.55 billion) going into commercial lending.

As part of its initiative, many of the loans it will finance will go towards value-added investments like a secondary office space or land with planning.

It also achieved Certified B Corporation status in Britain in 2021, a status given to companies operating at the highest standards for social performance, environmental performance, accountability and transparency. It remains one of 13 investment companies to have achieved this.

As the firm’s first step in its plans to expand in Europe, it brought its commercial lending business into Ireland and it’s here for the long haul.

“We’re not your standard bridging lender, we’re a big financial house,” said James Nunn, commercial fund manager for Octopus Real Estate. “We’re entering the Irish market in a serious way and we’re here to fully stand behind [businesses].”

“This isn’t us testing things out or seeing how it goes, this is us fully committing to the country.”

Quick approval

A major selling point for Octopus Real Estate is its thorough due diligence, placing it very early in the lending process.

Depending on how organised a client is, credit terms can be provided within a week – Nunn said that the quickest loan the company had done was three days – although on average it tends to be three to four weeks as it includes evaluation, Red Book evaluation and full legal due diligence.

While it’s rare, the only time a loan may not be approved is if something emerges during the legal process that that client hasn’t already disclosed.

Either way, the company quickly lets clients know if they were successful or not which ensures that they can plan their next move without delay.

There’s a reason why repeat business makes up 60-70 per cent of its loans in Britain, which is a vote in confidence behind its methods.

In Britain, Octopus is lending between £4 million to £5 million (€4.79 million to €5.98 million) in loans a year in commercial funds alone and while there are differences between the British and Irish markets, it will maintain the same speed and diligence it’s known for.

“We’re well practised on the process and what’s needed to get the speed down,” he said. “We’re very much a customer-focused company and over the time we’ve been doing short-term finance, we’ve had zero loss of capital and we haven’t had any loans called in, which is huge.”

“We have their interest in mind; we’ll do anything not to call a loan in because all that does is distress the asset, it reduces the value and it takes it off the hands of the person who knows what they’re doing.”

Alongside that, Octopus will lend against the market value of an asset rather than the purchase price. While Purchase Options – the process of giving an option holder the right to purchase property at a certain price within a certain time period – aren’t as popular in Ireland as they are in Britain, their usage is growing significantly here.

The other part that benefits borrowers is that the funds Octopus lends are fully discretionary, meaning once a loan is approved, it can move quickly. With loan terms lasting between one to 24 months, it has a max LTV of 70 per cent and a rate starting from 0.75 per cent per month.

“It’s our money, we’re not distributing it for someone else and that’s key,” said Nunn. “Many of the lenders you see aren’t discretionary; they’ve to get party sign-off . . . whereas this is the closed end of funding, it’s fully raised and managed by Octopus and under our control.”

“Everything is done internally; that’s why when we front-end the due diligence process and say we can stand behind it, that really is us standing behind it.”

Flexibility

Octopus’s other benefit is that real estate is just one of many areas it specialises in. Some of the areas it covers include energy, renewables and healthcare, and that expertise can overlap.

To give one example, over £1.3 billion (€1.55 billion) of the money it manages in real estate assets and secure lending goes towards care homes. Such overlap can help keep the due diligence and followthrough organised.

“It’s neat and tidy for borrowers because it keeps it internal,” he said. “We can provide certainty for both ends easily and provide the expertise across that asset class. For example, the healthcare team is involved with underwriting, analysis and feedback and understanding the site from the word go, which reduces the likelihood of us having any hiccups before completion.”

To begin, the company is focusing on five main areas, the greater Dublin region, Cork, Waterford, Galway and Limerick. While those are the general areas, there’s scope for flexibility.

Nunn said that they are there for guidance rather than something set in stone. If a client has another location they wish to invest in, their doors are always open for discussing it.

“These are flexible lending terms that we’re willing to discuss with any borrower,” he said. “The five cities are guidance, but anywhere in the Republic of Ireland is open for discussion. It’s something we regularly do in the UK and it’s what we’re doing in Ireland as well.”