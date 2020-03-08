Seopa: putting customers in touch with a better deal

Every year, more than three million people in Britain use software developed by Belfast company Seopa to compare prices for a whole range of financial products from hundreds of different providers.

The fintech firm, which specialises in creating and running price comparison engines, plans to double its workforce in the city over the next two years.

Seopa runs CompareNI.com, a price comparison site in the North, and Quotezone.co.uk, an insurance comparison platform in Britain....