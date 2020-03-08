Sunday March 8, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Seeing the sunny side of Brexit

Martin Gately of Toga Freight is determined to turn Britain’s departure from the EU into an opportunity

8th March, 2020
Martin Gately, managing director, Toga Group

For Martin Gately, managing director at Toga Freight, Brexit is a welcome prospect.

While many companies in Ireland continue to fret about the potential impact of Britain’s withdrawal from the EU, Gately’s outlook is wholly positive.

“Once the Brexit referendum result was known in 2016, we quickly realised that being a major player in the movement of goods between Ireland and Britain would place Toga Group in a very strong position,”...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Employers realising value of engaging with their workers

Nina Noonan of the Irish Management Institute says companies must do more than asking staff to fill in a feedback card once a month

Lorraine Courtney | 29 minutes ago

Bank of Ireland putting its money on Irish businesses

Bank of Ireland believes that implementing positive cultural change is a commercial imperative for any progressive business

Nikki Canavan | 29 minutes ago

Agility is crucial to survival

Sausage-maker Dover Foods has found a new lease of life by catering for ‘flexitarian’ customers with new plant-based products such as falafels, bhajis and vegetable-based burgers

Caroline Allen | 29 minutes ago