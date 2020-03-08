Seeing the sunny side of Brexit

For Martin Gately, managing director at Toga Freight, Brexit is a welcome prospect.
While many companies in Ireland continue to fret about the potential impact of Britain’s withdrawal from the EU, Gately’s outlook is wholly positive.
“Once the Brexit referendum result was known in 2016, we quickly realised that being a major player in the movement of goods between Ireland and Britain would place Toga Group in a very strong position,”...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team