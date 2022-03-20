Securing the modern workplace

In the current climate, cyber security is becoming increasingly more important to organisations. The years of the Covid-19 pandemic witnessed a rise in the volume and sophistication of cyber attacks which show no signs of abating, adding complexity to an already challenging course to navigate.

Organisations of all sizes need to examine their current cyber security strategies to ensure that they aid in proactively preventing incidents from occurring, while supporting their action plans to aid in recovery efforts should the need arise.

Endpoint protection

A lasting legacy of the pandemic is the new way in which organisations continue to operate, namely the adoption of remote and hybrid working structures. From a cyber security perspective, a consequence is the increased shift of workloads to endpoint locations.

Failure to protect an organisation’s endpoints is analogous to a failure to protect the network altogether. Endpoint protection solutions must facilitate real-time threat logging and monitoring with centralised controls to ensure that security events are swiftly remediated.

The best endpoint protection solutions facilitate machine-accelerated active threat hunting with integrated threat neutralisation capabilities to stop the incident in its tracks. Endpoint protection must extend to mobile devices, such as smartphones, as well as more traditional work appliances.

Backup and business continuity

Even with other cyber security protocols in place, the value of a robust backup and business continuity system cannot be overstated. In the event of network infection, the strongest recourse is having the capacity to quickly restore the network from the most recent uncompromised backup.

With the trending growth of ransomware attacks, it is essential to choose a backup solution with integrated ransomware detection capabilities. Datapac works with Datto as a platinum-level partner to provide full backup and business continuity to organisations, wherever their data lives, be it on-premises or in the cloud.

Important factors to consider when selecting a backup solution include the speed at which data can be recovered, the data backup frequency facilitated, and whether regular disaster recovery (DR) tests can be included as part of the service provided.

Email security

According to the recent 2021 HP Wolf Security Threat Insights Report, email is still the most popular means for cybercriminals to deliver malware and other threats, with over 75 per cent of threats being sent via this medium.

Controls need to be implemented to defend against this attack vector. Multi-factor authentication (MFA) is an important asset and should be used wherever possible. Powerful third-party email filtering systems also need to be integrated into an organisation’s cyber security process to reduce the risk of threat exposure. On average, half of all emails sent daily are spam, each of which could contain a cyber-threat capable of significant network damage if executed.

Firewalls

Pivotal to any organisation’s cyber security posture is a powerful firewall to act as a barrier between the network and traffic flowing in and out. A firewall will validate and control network access by assessing traffic for indicators of compromise (IOCs) and indicators of attack (IOAs), providing clear threat visibility and protection without compromising performance.

It is advised to select a firewall which integrates and shares data with the endpoint protection solution in order to provide the best protection and threat response capabilities.

Managed threat response

More and more organisations are turning to outsourced Managed Threat Response (MTR) solutions as a means of proactively preventing cyber attacks. Finding and retaining a skilled cyber security team is a challenging concern that many organisations encounter.

Datapac collaborates with Sophos as a platinum-level partner to proactively hunt for and respond to threats on behalf of customers. Outsourcing to a highly experienced and accredited provider, such as Datapac, means proactive 24/7 monitoring and response capabilities for any IOCs detected.

Not only does this afford the peace of mind that your business is being protected even outside normal office hours, it reduces the workload on internal cyber security teams, freeing up time to enable them to focus on other projects.

