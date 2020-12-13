Subscribe Today
Log In

Commercial Reports

Securing a better way to send medical documents

eFax’s mission statement is not about faxing itself, but about focusing on the data and information sent by customers

Quinton O'Reilly
13th December, 2020
Securing a better way to send medical documents
Scott Wilson, director of sales & service, eFax

The healthcare profession relies on traditional methods to send and receive confidential documents, yet more secure and efficient processes are out there from services like eFax.

For the healthcare industry, it can be a challenge to keep up with modern developments, especially one where the demands are high and constant.

A recent example was the news that the HSE has over 37,000 out-of-date PCs, a significant number that can spell trouble in areas like privacy...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Padraig O’Neill, Managing Director and Vice President at Unum Ireland

Expansion plans for Carlow-based multinational

Commercial Reports Siobhán Maguire 1 hour ago
Liz Morrissey, founder, Elm Beauty in Tullow, Co Carlow

Beauty salon sees the bigger picture with online service

Commercial Reports Siobhán Maguire 1 hour ago

Uncertainty meets resolve at 2020 Property Summit

Commercial Reports Roisin Kiberd 1 hour ago
From left: Mairead Garvan, EBS Carlow; Ed Cahill, Tully’s Bar; Carmel Reddy, Reddy’s Bar; Ken Tucker, Douglas Jewellers; Dymphna Bramley &amp; Pat Bramley, Bramley’s Jewellers; Joe Tully, Tully’s Travel; Stuart Bramley, Bramley’s Jewellers

Destination Carlow town: Keeping it in the family

Commercial Reports Siobhán Maguire 1 hour ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2020 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1