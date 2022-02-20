Secure payments driving the future of retail

While the world, and indeed the nation, are once again opening-up, the coronavirus pandemic has had an impact on consumer behaviour, said Garrett Clifford, general manager Ireland of Worldpay from FIS, and it is one that will last.

“In terms of the impact of Covid, consumer habits have changed. It has moved people online as when we were in full lockdown most retailers were closed. That has created a new habit of buying more things online,” he said.

Indeed, a report issued by the Bank for International Settlements in late 2021 presented data showing how Covid-19 accelerated the digitalisation of payments. The question now is will behaviour continue to change?

People are now moving back to in-person transitions, and sectors that were effectively dead, or at least on life support, such as tour operators, airlines and hotels are surely breathing a sigh of relief, but retail across the board has gone through a digital transformation that is likely to stick.

Clifford said that question should be: “How do we get better at this?”

“The easy bit is setting your website and organising the payments. The hard part is logistics and keeping things in stock. That's the hard part for even the most experienced retailer,” he said.

From Worldpay’s perspective, consumers have become accustomed to easy digital payments.

“What we've seen, and our industry has seen, in terms of online habits, is that it is so easy now to use your phone or iPad. That has driven that impulse to buy online: Amazon has been very, very good at making it easy for people, for example,” he said.

The EU’s Revised Payment Services Directive, PSD2, has also had an impact by simplifying secure payments, leading to greater consumer confidence.

Of course, there's a lot to be said for shopping locally, said Clifford, and retailers today, large and small alike, can address local customers.

“They've got to engage with a web developer first. Lots of developers are already engaged with the card-acquiring community, as in order to develop websites you have to be able to take payments,” he said.

How complex a payments solution ends up being depends very much on the needs of the business, but smaller retailers can get up and running in accepting payments in hours.

“We’ve got multiple gateways depending on your sales volume and the geographies you want to sell into, such as low-volume gateways for SMEs and high-volume gateways for the likes of the gaming industry,” said Clifford. However, Worldpay has built a new payment gateway called Access, this will be a one stop shop gateway irrespective of business type or size and will make setting up your online business seamless.

One thing to be aware of is that customers like to see prices in their local currency. Indeed, Clifford said retailers selling into Britain who price everything in euros often see a drop off in sales at the final checkout.

Handling currencies, though, is only one part of the strategic offerings Worldpay presents to clients.

“Merchants that start off with a basic website might start saying they won’t ship goods outside Ireland as they don’t have the capacity, but when we sit down with them, we can show them how to do it via dynamic or multiple currency handling. We then talk about fraud, fraud prevention and potential chargebacks.”

Friendly fraud

Worldpay offers an advanced artificial intelligence (AI) tool called FraudSight looking at things like card history, card spends and other parameters to see if there is a potentially fraudulent transaction under way, including someone who has a history of making a lot of chargebacks.

The intelligent nature of the software means it can be flexible when apparently unusual transactions might in fact be simply a reflection of legitimate purchases, made slightly outside of usual norms.

“When Valentine’s Day is coming up, there is going to be an increase in online activity, so the rules can be changed in order to accelerate that. They can fine tune and change it as necessary,” said Clifford.

Interestingly, the payments sector has a term for customers who routinely issue spurious chargebacks: friendly fraud.

Though the ability to make chargebacks has increased consumer confidence, it has also created a form of digital shoplifting. Globally, it amounted to an estimated loss of US$32 billion (approximately €22.8 billion) in 2021, according to one report.

“Chargeback is really interesting because, from a consumer point of view, it’s very useful. You have a genuine chargeback where a consumer doesn't get what they ordered or the delivery never came. You can also get people who abuse that: ‘friendly fraud’ is a problem,” said Clifford.

Whitelisting and pattern flagging allows Worldpay to contact a retailer and say, “in our opinion you should not ship that”.

Clifford’s message is stark: “If you do not have a fraud engine protecting your business you will have problems. It could ruin your business.”

While there are many different solutions required for a merchant to trade online, Worldpay wants to be there providing them.

“No matter what you do, we can provide it, but we can also provide consultancy and think about what you are planning short, medium and long term,” he said.

Worldpay can also give retailers access to as many countries and currencies as they want to trade in, with either multi-currency or dynamic currency functionality, which are not the same thing.

“With dynamic, you, as the customer, have the certainty of exactly what it will cost you,” he said.

It may seem daunting for smaller retailers taking baby steps into online commerce, but Clifford said Worldpay was happy to consult with everyone.

“Small businesses will grow, and we want to go on that journey with them,” he said.

In fact, small retailers may have an advantage as, with the right partner, they can be nimble.

“You’d be amazed: there are some really big companies out there who haven't ticked all the boxes, they don't have multi-currency ability and they are leaving themselves wide open to fraud,” he said.

In the end, said Clifford, Worldpay’s goal is to make everyone happy, from customers to retailers, by providing convenient payment solutions that are both secure and robust.

“We want to help them increase their customer reach, but do so safely,” he said.