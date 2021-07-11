Subscribe Today
SAT Summit covers the world of agritech developments

With an international line-up of contributors from a wide range of sectors it is clear that Ireland’s agritech companies are having a global impact, dealing with climate change as well as changing customer demand and the needs of producers

Roisin Kiberd
11th July, 2021
Providing a deep-dive into the workings of the agritech sector, 2021’s SAT [SEED] Summit focused on funding, support and start-up business. The virtual event took place last Thursday and brought together agri-tech leaders, technology specialists, cloud, bandwidth and SaaS providers, food and drink companies and legal firms, among others.

The programme began with a ‘Global Industry Leaders’ Forum’, discussing developments in agritech and their potential to change the sector. Theo Kanellos, director of business...

