Sanity System is central to the fight against coronavirus

Sanity System is a medical-grade, eco-friendly way to sanitise environments using ozone, a natural gas. It is widely used by schools, businesses and government. The portable units carefully dispense measured levels of ozone, and their usage protocols are designed to eliminate bacteria, germs, viruses, yeasts, mould, fungi, and spores airborne and on surfaces.

A recent study conducted in collaboration with the Department of Molecular Medicine at the University of Padua certified the Sanity System device as over 99 per cent effective against SARS-CoV-2 and as an effective weapon against Covid-19. Sanity System is licenced with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine for the use of ozone-based sanitising solutions in Ireland.

Commenting on the study, David Byrne, Managing Director of Sanity Systems and Product Sales Ireland and UK Limited, said, “These research findings reinforce Sanity System’s position as a part of the solution and protocol measures in the fight against Covid-19. Sanity System is an established specialist company focused solely on sanitisation and [was] awarded number one sanitisation company in Italy prior to Covid-19, so the findings support its position as the number one sanitisation company in Italy, and now also here in Ireland.

“ Effective sanitisation has a key role to play in controlling the spread of Covid-19 and providing a safe environment for employees and clients alike.”

Sanity System has partnerships with many leading companies globally and in Ireland across the medical, healthcare, educational, hospitality, construction, transport and automotive sectors. It is also used by the government and emergency services. Clients include the HSE, Garda Síochána, Revenue Commissioners, PSNI, Dublin Airport Authority, Fingal County Council, Keeling’s, Irish Prison Service, National Ambulance Service, Care Choice Nursing Homes and Aviva Stadium.

One company, Masterlink Logistics, is one of Ireland’s leading service providers. It operates from 12 distribution locations across the country, servicing many market sectors including FMCG; agri; automotive; and beers, wines and spirits.

The company’s group chief executive, John O’ Regan, said: “We have incorporated Sanity System into our process and it has had a tremendous, positive effect on the well-being of staff and helped keep our staff safe at this crucial time. We have been privileged to provide logistics support services to those in the front line and, indeed, our admiration extends to all of those healthcare workers working hard to keep us all safe.

“During the pandemic and throughout the lockdown our services have been deemed essential as we continue to keep key supply chains operating, including getting ambient food, healthcare and other essential products to the retailer’s shelves. Therein lies the responsibility for us to continue to care for our colleagues throughout the business who have continued to support us during this very difficult time.

“Lockdowns have not been easy for our colleagues, customers, friends and families and adherence to public health guidelines is key to us all playing our part in preventing the spread of Covid-19.

“To that end, there were many changes in our workplaces to ensure the safety of our colleagues and, like every other business, we have adapted well in implementing the necessary changes required.

“We are delighted to have chosen the Sanity System products to help bolster our efforts to keep our facilities and workplaces as best protected as we can and naturally sanitised in the fight against the virus. Their products have been very well received throughout our operation and we would have no hesitation in recommending the Sanity Systems range of products to those who are looking for a practical, affordable and proven sanitisation solution for their business.”

Sanity System is a plug-and-play treatment system that takes 45 minutes to work in a mid-sized room and less in a vehicle. Sanity System offers businesses the options of rental or purchase solutions:

SANY CAR – suitable for vehicles, buses and ambulances

SANY MED 80 – suitable for small rooms to larger buses

SANY PLUS – suitable for medium and large environments

Sanity systems are available for rental or purchase and prices vary between €99 and €199 per month.

