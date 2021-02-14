Subscribe Today
Safety big on the agenda for Cork County Council

For the largest local authority in the country, the Consistent High Achiever Award validates a heroic success in maintaining best standards across its vast remit

Lorraine Courtney
14th February, 2021
Safety big on the agenda for Cork County Council
Tim Lucey, chief executive of Cork County Council, pictured at Cork County Hall with representatives of the HSE Cork/Kerry Community Care, elected members and council staff to support the ‘Green Ribbon Campaign’ raising awareness for mental health Pic: David Keane

Cork County Council has expanded its safety programmes to include employee wellness over the past couple of years and is pleased with the external validation of its efforts in the Consistent High Achiever Award, said the head of safety for Cork County Council, Eddie Ronayne.

“Geographically we are the largest local authority in the country and, outside of Dublin, we are the largest in terms of the number of people working for us,” said Ronayne....

