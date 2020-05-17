Safeguarding workers and employers in the new workplace

Employment law has emerged as one of the busier areas of legal practice during this crisis. That’s according to Michele O’Boyle, solicitor and President of the Law Society of Ireland, who said the impact of Covid-19 on employers and employees – and work as we know it – had been profound.
“Companies with five employees and a workforce of thousands alike, across all sectors, are working more closely than ever before...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team