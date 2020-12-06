Subscribe Today
Log In

Commercial Reports

Remote working – the future of work?

Ian Prenty, a tax director in Deloitte, discusses the compliance issues that come with remote working

Siobhán Maguire
6th December, 2020
Remote working – the future of work?
Remote working is becoming part of normal working arrangements

Back in March and the first lockdown, a lot of employees had some immediate dilemmas – how to set up a home office, where to get the morning coffee and what to do with all the commuting time saved?

On the other hand, employers’ immediate focus was how to limit the inevitable disruption to business. The focus was very much on productivity – employers were generally happy to facilitate remote working as long as the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Kildare well placed as a major growth-building business hub

Commercial Reports Post Reporter 4 hours ago
Raymond Poole, chief executive of PMIS and co-founder of PM Summit

Digital misuse in construction is cause for concern

Commercial Reports Fiona Alston 4 hours ago
Derek McDonald, enterprise manager, Fónua

Making device management simple

Commercial Reports Quinton O'Reilly 4 hours ago
Simon Crowhen, sales manager of geo-positioning, Topcon Positioning Ireland

Construction’s contribution to Europe’s smart infrastructure

Commercial Reports Post Reporter 4 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2020 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1