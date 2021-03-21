Subscribe Today
Log In

Commercial Reports

Remote working means reassessing your security

If you have third parties running aspects of your remote working arrangements, can you be confident that they‘re properly dealing with, for example, data compliance and data protection?

Quinton O'Reilly
21st March, 2021
Remote working means reassessing your security
Eoin Goulding, CEO of Integrity360

The shift to remote working has brought about many changes to how businesses approach security but a big hole that needs addressing is keeping third-parties in check.

“Third-party risk is huge now and is probably one of the biggest threats within organisations,” said Eoin Goulding, CEO of Integrity360. “For a lot of situations we’ve come across with real-time incident responses, a third-party has caused the incident, not so much the customer.”...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Michael Moore, director of legal services with KPMG

Directors’ compliance statements must include environmental issues

Commercial Reports Lorraine Courtney 4 hours ago
Jamie Cooke, managing director, Fscom and Compliance Ireland

Good governance saves companies from future conflict

Commercial Reports Lorraine Courtney 4 hours ago
Michael Conway, the director of Renaissance

Changing mindsets for a secure long-term future

Commercial Reports Quinton O'Reilly 4 hours ago
Company secretaries and good governance help to create a sustainable future

Company secretaries and good governance help to create a sustainable future

Commercial Reports Lorraine Courtney 4 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1