Wednesday March 25, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

REMINDER: Applications Open for Sustainable Business Impact Awards 2020

The Sustainable Business Impact Awards celebrates the achievements of the business community in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

25th March, 2020
On 12 March 2020 Chambers Ireland opened the Sustainable Business Impact Awards, the renamed Corporate Social Responsibility Awards, which align with the Sustainable Development Goals. Featured from left to right is Carly Mooney, Event Manager, Chambers Ireland, Ian Talbot, Chief Executive, Chambers Ireland and Theo Cullinane, Chief Executive, BAM Ireland

On 12 March 2020, Chambers Ireland opened applications for the Sustainable Business Impact Awards, the renamed Corporate Social Responsibility Awards, which celebrates the achievements of the business community in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Despite the ongoing uncertainty from the COVID-19 outbreak, Chambers Ireland encourages the business community to share their excellent work in CSR by applying for these Awards.

The Awards recognise the meaningful and high quality-work from companies through different Awards categories, including Environment, Community Partnership (divided into Charity, Volunteering and Community Programme), Workplace, Marketplace, CSR Communication, CSR by an SME and Diversity & Inclusion.

Ian Talbot, Chief Executive of Chambers Ireland, spoke at the opening of the renamed Awards,

“We have been running the Corporate Social Responsibility Awards for over sixteen years. In that time, we have seen many great companies with different projects receive recognition at this event. These projects have benefited the environment, communities, staff, charities and people both in Ireland and abroad.

Last year, Chambers Ireland decided to take leadership in aligning the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) with our organisation strategy. To continue the process of alignment with the SDGs, from 2020 the Corporate Social Responsibility awards will be known as the Sustainable Business Impact Awards.

While the Awards categories and entry criteria will remain unchanged, we believe the new description will greatly improve our ability to evolve this concept further into the future, building on the success of all the work of previous winning and applicant companies.”

Theo Cullinane, BAM Ireland Chief Executive said,

“We have been a long-time sponsor of the CSR Awards and are proud to continue this partnership as the awards take this evolutionary step in becoming the Sustainable Business Impact Awards.

We fully endorse that this enhancement is driven by the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. BAM adopted a new sustainability strategy in 2016, driven by these global sustainability targets. As a result, we have set ourselves the target of having a Net Positive Impact on Climate Change, Resources and People by 2050, and are proud of our prestigious “A” rating on the global Carbon Disclosure Project. With the Sustainable Business Impact Awards championing the SDGs, we look forward to seeing the innovative initiatives that Irish businesses have implemented for a sustainable future.”

The awards are sponsored by BAM Ireland and run in association with the Department of Rural and Community Development.

Applications for the Awards are now open online at www.sustainablebusinessimpactawards.ie

The closing date for applications is Thursday, 9th of April 2020.

Share this post

Related Stories

Digital positioning, the Ebow way

Clarity, communication and compelling content are vital ingredients to successful digital project management

Post Reporter | 1 day ago

Looking forward while working with the past

Alongside managing traditional IT, some managed service providers develop specialist systems and applications that deliver new business opportunities

Jason Walsh | 3 days ago

Investment in compliance brings peace of mind

The medical device sector is about to undergo a huge change with the promulgation of a new EU regulation. ERP solutions and other business process software stand ready to help manufacturers navigate this new world

Jason Walsh | 3 days ago