Subscribe Today
Log In
Recipe for success

Commercial Reports

Recipe for success

The Dunnes Stores Simply Better collection has a well-deserved reputation for award-winning food and drink. Behind the scenes it also champions small Irish producers, helping them to grow while doing what they do best.

Sponsored Article

7th March, 2021

This month we caught up with Patrick McCloskey of the long-established McCloskey’s Bakery in Drogheda, Co. Louth. These days, in a fast-changing world, it’s refreshing to see an Irish family-owned business that has stood the test of time and McCloskey’s is exactly that.

Established in 1940, McCloskey’s celebrated an incredible 80 years in business last year, although Covid put the brakes on any big marking of the occasion.

Patrick...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Noel Cunniffe, deputy chief executive, Wind Energy Ireland

Winds of change: Ireland can lead world in clean energy

Commercial Reports Lorraine Courtney 1 hour ago
Tomas Sercovich, chief executive of Business in the Community Ireland

Driving sustainability in Irish business for more than 20 years

Commercial Reports Lorraine Courtney 1 hour ago
A&amp;L Goodbody partners Ross Moore, Energy, Infrastructure and Natural Resources, Alan Roberts, Environmental &amp; Planning, and Laura Butler, Investment Funds

A&L Goodbody readies itself for action on climate change

Commercial Reports Lorraine Courtney 2 hours ago
PJ Byrne, chief executive of humm Ireland and UK Robbie Reynolds

Buy now, sell always

Commercial Reports Jason Walsh 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1