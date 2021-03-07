Recipe for success

This month we caught up with Patrick McCloskey of the long-established McCloskey’s Bakery in Drogheda, Co. Louth. These days, in a fast-changing world, it’s refreshing to see an Irish family-owned business that has stood the test of time and McCloskey’s is exactly that.

Established in 1940, McCloskey’s celebrated an incredible 80 years in business last year, although Covid put the brakes on any big marking of the occasion.

Patrick...