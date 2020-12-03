Real estate sectors are not in danger of becoming obsolete

What's your name and what position do you hold?

Paul McDonnell, Head of Property Finance, Bank of Ireland Corporate Banking.

What are your day to day responsibilities?

I am responsible for the Bank’s large property cases and new property lending activities in each of our key lending markets (Ireland, UK & US). I’m supported by specialist investment and development lending teams based in Dublin, Cork, Belfast, London and New York. These experienced teams cover all core real estate sectors (Office, Retail, Industrial and Residential) and provide financing solutions for the acquisition or construction of a variety of property types. In the pre-Covid world my role involved a fair degree of travelling to meet with our clients and their professional advisers in their local markets. Now much of that interaction takes place over Zoom and Skype. Despite the different geographies many of the issues facing real estate markets are the same the world over.

What is your professional background?

I am a career banker, and I have been involved in Commercial Real Estate financing for most of my working life. My professional qualifications are in banking and taxation but my on-the-job experiences stretch back over 20 years financing property for private investors and corporates through a number of different cycles - in good times and bad.

We could see significant changes in the design and construction of buildings post-pandemic. What do you anticipate will be priorities for owners and tenants?

Over the course of my career a consistent feature of the property market has been its willingness to adapt and evolve in the face of challenge. The market is cyclical and reactive and over many years changes in taxation policy, building regulations, planning laws and straightforward supply and demand have driven changes in what and how we build.

Covid is an extreme example of that dynamic and post-pandemic I think we will see some lasting changes to the commercial real estate landscape in both the construction and investment sectors.

The movement to shopping on-line and working from home are the obvious examples and these trends will drive changes to the preferred type, use, and location of the retail and office spaces of the future. As a result there will be an impact on rents and values in certain parts of the market. Some of these supply and demand factors were around before Covid and have simply been accelerated by the pandemic. The ways that we shop and work have probably been changed for good, but we won’t know the true impact for some time to come.

Has the volatility sparked by the pandemic led to an acceleration of already existing real estate trends?

Yes, I think that is the case beyond doubt. The industry was already seeking to adjust to some well publicised trends in retailing, and office occupation before Covid. Retail in particular has seen changing consumer patterns and a desire for a different shopping experience. These pre-existing and well publicised trends together with the residual effects of the lockdown and continued emphasis on social distancing have combined to create a perfect storm for the sector. Post pandemic it will certainly emerge as the most heavily impacted sector in terms of investor demand and asset values.

Turnover in the retail investment space this year has been lower and I think investors and agents alike are struggling to capture the true effects of the pandemic on the sector. There is no doubt its already influencing the demand for and location of certain types of retail space. The general trend globally has been that traditional covered shopping centres are most challenged, with open retail parks and high street retail suffering less from restricted openings. However in our experience there has been only a slight variance in rental collection rates between retail parks and shopping centres primarily as a lot of Irish shopping centres are anchored with a large grocery offering which remained open throughout.

Will certain traditional property strategies require a rethink? Which, if any, real estate sectors run the risk of becoming obsolete?

I don’t think any real estate sectors are in danger of becoming obsolete, but changed strategies and differing investment approaches are likely. The challenges in retail will continue for some time requiring significant asset management on behalf of existing investors. It is clear that a hands on/risk sharing approach will need to adopted by landlords to deal with retail tenants in the future, particularly as many tenants (even those in good financial health) see Covid-19 as an opportunity to move lease agreements towards a turnover basis rather than traditional fixed rentals. This is not a good time for passive retail investors and landlords will need to have a strong understanding of the underlying operating performance of their tenants and the specifics of their trading locations.

Similarly the widespread adoption of a more flexible ‘work from home’ environment is here to stay and will influence the design and the types of office space that tenants will demand in the future. Less dense, more flexible, more collaborative working spaces will emerge with better employee amenities. Over the past while we have all seen the many benefits of home working there are drawbacks as well. I think ultimately a hybrid model will emerge with the office still playing an important part in our working lives. I don’t hold with the argument that Covid is a death knell for the traditional office. It will still be the most widely used and most collaborative way of working, still the best way to interact with colleagues and customers, and still a great place to learn and develop.

Where are the opportunities / risks?

I think there will be opportunities in a number of different parts of the market. Increased on-line retailing and click & collect is likely to promote demand for more warehouse space and high quality distribution centres close to transport infrastructure. Surplus or obsolete retailing space may be repurposed to provide residential or leisure uses and there may be an opportunity to regenerate some city centre locations for work/live uses cutting down on the need for mass transit or long commutes. We have seen a lot of international capital moving into the private residential sector as the long term rental market becomes a more established and institutional sector in Ireland.

How do you think Covid19 will affect the market going into 2021? What lasting impact do you see on the real estate sector?

After the year we have just had its very hard to make predictions for 2021 and beyond. However as I’ve said the Irish market is resilient and well established as an attractive destination for long-term domestic and international capital. Capital is very mobile and flexible and when one sector becomes less attractive others open up. I expect to see greater capital flows into residential of all types – privately owned, for rental or social and affordable. The lessons learned in the last crisis have left us the legacy of a more stable, well capitalised and sustainable property market, one that’s better able to withstand significant external shocks. The market has reacted well and while the Covid health crisis is far from over, the recent news on vaccines give me cautious optimism that we may see light at the end of the tunnel in 2021. When that happens a strong domestic sector will still emerge and significant investor demand for Irish property will still persist.

Paul McDonnell is speaking at The Business Post’s 2020 Property Summit on Dec 9. For details and bookings visit www.propertysummit.ie