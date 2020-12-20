Subscribe Today
RDS backs new Covid-19 safety protocols for trade shows and exhibitions

date 2020-12-20

The launch of the IEOA Covid-19 protocols marks an important step in helping trade shows restart and SMEs get back to business in 2021

20th December, 2020

With the launch of a crucial new set of Covid-19 safety protocols for trade fairs and exhibitions, representatives of the sector are calling on the government to clarify where within the vaccination timeline the country will revert to level 2 and allow events to restart.

The Irish Exhibition Organisers Association (IEOA) unveiled its new Covid-19 protocols last Tuesday in Dublin at the RDS, one of Ireland’s foremost event venues.

Designed to help exhibition organisers...

